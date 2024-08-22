Rob walks 5,000 miles in 500 days to raise money for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fundraiser Rob Tiffney has become a familiar sight around parts of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire this summer with his orange and blue MND Association flag and bucket attracting attention wherever he goes.

Rob, from Sandiacre, is taking part in an epic 500-day challenge, which will see him walk an average of ten miles each day around Sandiacre, Long Eaton, Stapleford and surrounding areas to raise awareness of motor neurone disease and funds on behalf for the MND Association. He will also take part in a number of key events including the London Marathon in 2025.

Inspired by the late Rob Burrow, who died from MND in June and his friend and former teammate, Kevin Sinfield, Rob, who is a gardener, will end his challenge with a grand finale in August 2025. He has already raised more than £15,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “I’m loving every single minute of the challenge and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has stopped me, had a chat and made a donation. So many people have shown me enormous kindness, offering to buy me drinks and ice creams and learn more about MND and the Association’s work.

Rob Tiffney is walking 5000 miles in 500 days for the MND Association

“I don’t have a personal connection to MND but having heard Rob Burrow’s story I felt compelled to get involved.

“The reaction from people who have met me along the way – whether that’s been at home or on holiday in Cornwall - has just been amazing.”

To learn more about the challenge or to make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/page/rob-tiffney-5000miles4mnd

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org