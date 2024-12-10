Local club raises £3,000 for EMICS in 2024

As the Rotary Club’s year of supporting EMICS comes to an end, the local community group has raised £3,000 to support the vital work of the charity.

EMICS was proudly selected as the Rotary Club President’s chosen charity for the year.

Every call out for EMICS costs, on average, around £80. With approximately 100 call outs each month, the charity faces £8,000 in operating costs each month. These costs include critical essentials such as drugs, medical consumables and the ongoing maintenance of life-saving equipment, including defibrillators. The support from the Rotary Club’s fundraising efforts helps ensure EMICS can continue delivering these vital services, often in life-saving situations.

The funds were raised through various initiatives, including:

Pictured: From left – Dr Dan Crook (Consultant in Emergency Medicine at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and EMICS volunteer), Jean Cragg (EMICS Events Manager), Peter Huxtable (Rotary Club Secretary), John Hopkins (Rotary Club Vice President), Ann Esders (President 23/24)* and Roger Linnell (EMICS Operations Manager).

A quilt raffle held in May, which raised £1,450.

The Brass in the Park concert in June, contributing £600, plus

An initial donation following a conversation between Dr Dan Crook, EMICS volunteer and Consultant in Emergency Medicine and the Rotary Club in November 2023.

Collections at Aldi during December, along with collections at the Christmas Carol Service and Christmas Lunch events.

A representative from the Rotary Club shared their support for EMICS:

"So pleased we have been able to support you guys - and to hear again about all the fantastic work you do in the community - and the enormous voluntary efforts from already busy people!"

Tim Gray MBE, the Founder of EMICS, said:

“We are thankful to the Rotary Club and the local community for their generosity. These funds will help ensure that EMICS can continue to respond quickly and effectively in emergencies, maintaining essential services that save lives and support the community.”

For more information or to support EMICS, visit https://emics.org.uk/donate