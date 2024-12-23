Keep carers in mind to help them cope at Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends and neighbours are being encouraged to check up on people who are carers over Christmas to make sure they’re not feeling isolated at what can often be their loneliest time of the year.

Raj Johal, executive director of Derby carers organisation Blue Sky Brokers, says the festive period can be a particularly tough time for the millions of people across the country who care for a relative in their home.

This is especially the case for those who do not have family living close by to them, meaning they can miss out on get-togethers that Christmas is known-for, while the cost of presents and celebrations can place a strain on their finances.

This year the organisation, which is part of the nationwide charity Disability Direct and is based on Pride Park, launched its Blue Sky Social Care Card, which operates as an ID card for both paid and unpaid carers and also gives them discounts at restaurants and retailers.

It was launched by ITV Good Morning star Kate Garraway, who cared for her husband, Derek Draper, for four years before he died from COVID in January.

She and her children are now facing her first Christmas without him, having previously spoken about how tough Christmas was while he was ill and needing her constant care.

Raj said: “Christmas is the most exciting and happy day of the year for the majority of people, but for so many carers it’s just like any other day, especially if they don’t have that family support or company close by.

“It can be expensive and lonely and they don’t get the day off from their caring duties either. However, yet they will still want to do everything they can to make the day as happy and festive as they can.

“Inevitably, people will have plans for Christmas Day, but we’d urge them to spare a thought for anyone in their life who is a carer. They may not say it, but they may well be struggling, and checking in on them to make sure they’re OK could make a huge difference at Christmas.”

Raj is recommending that carers make firm plans for how they will celebrate Christmas, ask other people for help if they need it and ensure they do not get overwhelmed.

They should also make sure they find time for themselves in among the busy rush.

She also recommends they can join one of the growing number of online groups that have been set up on social media to keep carers in touch with each other.

It costs £5 to register for a Blue Sky Social Care Card and to find out more visit https://blueskycard.uk