Buxton Civic Association to take over Vision Buxton’s good work

Buxton Civic Association is stepping forward to carry on elements of the vital work done by Vision Buxton, which is coming to an end this year, ensuring continuity for the town’s promotion and partnership-building.

It was announced in May that Vision Buxton would cease to operate by the end of the year.

Not wanting the 24 years of service Vision Buxton has built up to end Buxton Civic Association, BCA, will be carrying on some of the work.

Dave Green, CEO of Buxton Civic Association, said: “We’re honoured to be entrusted with these important assets and initiatives that have played such a vital role in Buxton’s development and identity over the past two decades.

“BCA is committed to building on Vision Buxton’s impressive legacy, continuing to champion the town’s culture, heritage, and local enterprise for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.”

Buxton Business Forum as it was first known was formed as a company back in 2001 to promote Buxton as the best possible place to live, work and play - officially ‘to promote economic development, regeneration, tourism and leisure in Buxton’.

BBF changed its name to Vision Buxton in 2006 and has been involved in every aspect of the regeneration and promotion of the town over those years.

As well as supporting businesses, community groups and individual members by providing networking and information, Vision Buxton has represented Buxton’s interests to Borough and County Authorities.

Now after 24 years of service, Vision Buxton will transfer key activities such as management of the Visit Buxton website, production of the Official Town Guide, and some key stakeholder engagements to BCA.

The move ensures Buxton’s voice remains strong in tourism development, strategic planning, and economic revitalisation.

Roddie MacLean, Chair of Vision Buxton, said: “We’re delighted that BCA will take on these important roles in supporting the town’s visitor economy, building on the successful legacy from the last 24 years.

“We wish BCA all the very best for the future.”

BCA brings a proven track record in heritage conservation, environmental stewardship, and community-led development. In addition, they own and operate Poole’s Cavern and Buxton Country Park, the leading tourist attraction in Buxton that draws tens of thousands of visitors annually.

The handover is underway, with both organisations working closely to ensure a smooth and effective transition by the end of October 2025.