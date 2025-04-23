The Herb Kitchen goes “Silver”

Presenting the plaque

Transition Buxton is delighted to announce that the Herb Kitchen, of Hardwick Street Road, Buxton, have become the first eatery to gain Surfers Against Sewage “Silver” status as they continue to reduce their use of single use plastic.

Its estimated that over 12 million tonnes of plastic is dumped into the ocean every single year. Countless fish, birds, turtle, wales and marine creatures are killed each year by mistaking plastics for food. Over 90% of plastic is made from chemicals sourced from fossil fuels From its production to its slow breakdown in the ocean, plastic-related emissions hit the equivalent of 1.0 gigatonnes of CO2 in 2016, contributing to global warming.

Plastic is used for anything and everything. A single-use drinks bottle. A snack wrapper in a lunchbox. It’s a direct product of our disposable and throwaway consumer economy.

The focus on recycling plastic at the end of its life, rather than reducing consumption, hasn’t stemmed the flow. In reality, only a fraction of the plastic in circulation in the UK can be recycled. We need to reduce, reuse and refill.

Andrew Pickup, the owner of the Herb Garden, expressed his pride in the Silver Plastic Free Buxton Champion award, saying “We are aware that, whilst plastic is a wonderful substance, it is a real problem because of our throw away attitude. We work hard to reduce as much as possible our single plastic use. We would encourage all other businesses to join the scheme and help address the problem. We can all be part of the solution.”

Derek Bodey, from Transition Buxton, expressed his delight at this award and congratulated The Herb Garden on being the first eatery to make the Silver grade. He said “It is wonderful that Buxton is a Surfers against Sewage “Plastic Free Community” but there is always more to do as single use plastic remains a problem in our wonderful town. The support of the Herb Garden has been really impressive and I hope will be an inspiration for other businesses within the Town. We would be delighted to welcome more businesses to the scheme and for our existing business to step up a gear. Just go to our website to see how you can help tackle this problem and reduce your use of single use plastic and in turn the negative impact on our environment and health.”

As well benefitting all of us by reducing The Herb Garden’s contribution to pollution, the effort is good for business. Increasingly consumers and business clients are keen to know that the companies they support are doing their bit for our environment and society. The scheme is open to any business or community group in Buxton. Anyone wishing to sign up or simply to find out more should visit https://www.transitionbuxton.co.uk/plastic-2/ or email [email protected]