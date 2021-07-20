Buxton restaurant closes for 10 days after positive covid test

St Moritz issued a statement on Facebook today informing customers that they would be closed until July 30.

The post said: “Due to a positive covid test we have taken the decision to close the restaurant from today for 10 days as the safety of our staff and customers is paramount.

"We should hopefully open again on Friday 30th July.

“We have contacted everyone who had reservations with us on the dates that we will be closed and left voicemails for those that didn't answer our phone call. We apologise for any inconvenience.”

The closure comes just a day after so-called Freedom Day, when most of the legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted. However with cases rising rapidly across the UK, many businesses and people say they are planning to keep some rules such as mask wearing and some social distancing in force.

The increasing number of cases is also having a huge impact on businesses. Many across the UK have had to close, or are struggling to find staff, due to what is being dubbed a pingdemic. With huge numbers of people receiving alerts from the NHS Test and Trace App saying they have been in contact with someone with covid and need to self-isolate for ten days, this has caused major disruption for schools and firms.

Last week, pub operator Greene King said it had to temporarily close more than 30 pubs due to a lack of staff, while other firms have warned they may need to cut hours.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation last night from self-isolation after being in contact with health secretary Sajid Javid who has tested positive, and said it was the right time to lift the restrictions. He said: “The logic remains the same that if we don’t open up now then we face a risk of even tougher conditions in the colder months when the virus has a natural advantage and we lose that firebreak of the school holiday.”