Buxton duo return with unique Fringe act
This time their show goes by the title 'Fingers on the Buttons'.
As before, they will be presenting a selection of TV-based musical themes, including advertising jingles along with their legendary baffling quiz.
Fred Up consist of singer Paul Harrison and guitarist Fred Rolland. Between them they have many years experience of performing on various Buxton stages in multiple guises, sometimes as half of the popular rock band Moving Target and other times in thespian mode at the Buxton Drama League.
They have also been part of award-winning acts at previous Fringes, namely the Shakespeare Jukebox and the Buxton Studio Choir. T
his year, as before, they are part of the Underground Programme and will be at the Spring Gardens venue Friday 11th 8.30, Monday 14th 5.30 and Wednesday 24th at 2.30.