Buxton duo return with unique Fringe act

By Fred Rolland
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:43 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 08:44 BST

Popular Buxton Duo Fred Up return to this year’s Fringe with an update of their successful 2023 show Tellyfull of Songs, an act so unique that the Fringe Awards Committee was moved to invent a brand new category - Musical Show - so they could be recognised with a nomination for Excellence. Hence, they call themselves the ‘nearly award-winning show’.

This time their show goes by the title 'Fingers on the Buttons'.

As before, they will be presenting a selection of TV-based musical themes, including advertising jingles along with their legendary baffling quiz.

Fred Up consist of singer Paul Harrison and guitarist Fred Rolland. Between them they have many years experience of performing on various Buxton stages in multiple guises, sometimes as half of the popular rock band Moving Target and other times in thespian mode at the Buxton Drama League.

Fred Up ready with the Buttonsplaceholder image
Fred Up ready with the Buttons

They have also been part of award-winning acts at previous Fringes, namely the Shakespeare Jukebox and the Buxton Studio Choir. T

his year, as before, they are part of the Underground Programme and will be at the Spring Gardens venue Friday 11th 8.30, Monday 14th 5.30 and Wednesday 24th at 2.30.

