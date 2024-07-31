YHA’s popular Festival of Walking returns to Derbyshire this September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

YHA’s popular month-long Festival of Walking returns for the third year to youth hostels in the stunning Peak District National Park this September (13 September - 13 October).

Organised annually by the youth hostelling charity YHA (England & Wales), the festival aims to get more people walking, particularly those new or facing barriers to the outdoors.

As part of the national festival, which is funded by Sport England, Pilgrim Trust and Cotswold Outdoor, there are a series of free guided social walks led by walking experts at three youth hostels in the Peak District.

The free-to-join walks, which are suitable for walkers of all abilities, are taking place at YHA Hartington Hall on Saturday 14 September and Saturday 12 October and at YHA Youlgreave on Wednesday 18 September.

The circular routes start and end at the youth hostels and will take in the stunning Peak District scenery, including the White Peak limestone, crags and screes.

All the walks are free to sign up to, however people are encouraged to make a voluntary donation towards YHA’s Heart of the Community appeal, which aims to install life-saving defibrillators at every YHA hostel in England and Wales.

In addition to YHA Hartington Hall and Youlgreave, more than 50 YHA hostels are hosting a series of themed walks during the month-long festival. The themed walks focus on health and wellbeing, learning new walking skills, and connecting with nature and heritage.

There are also more than 150 free-to-download circular walking routes, including accessible routes suitable for motorised wheelchairs.

Seasoned walker Andrew McCloy, YHA’s Walks Programme Manager who is leading the Festival of Walking and one of the walks at YHA Hartington Hall, explained: “YHA has long been recognised as the walker’s friend, but we’re keen to get even more people walking, and to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits of this no-cost activity. We know that there are a number of barriers to participation, and we’re using this festival to overcome those blocks to get more people walking.”

A 2024 study by an outdoor brand* revealed that almost 3 in 10 Brits haven't participated in any outdoor activities, including hiking, in the past year. Of those people, 45% didn’t know where to go, 33% weren’t sure what equipment they might need, and 53% stated that they have faced financial barriers to participation.

Andrew added: “A number of the festival’s free guided social walks, as well as the easy circular walking routes, we’ve devised, require no specialist equipment, just a pair of comfortable shoes, a bottle of water and a possibly a jacket with a hood for the British weather. We just want to get more people walking and active.”

YHA has devised a walking route to suit everyone, from beginners to the most seasoned walkers, individuals, families or friendship groups. A number of the guided social walks are targeted at novices and designed to help them feel more confident about their abilities, including hill skills walks aimed at boosting their walking know-how.

The social walks are being delivered by a range of partners, including BMC, the Ramblers, Canal and River Trust, British Nordic Walking, National Trust and Access the Dales which is leading an accessible social walk from YHA Malham on 10 October, which is suitable for wheelchair users.

Whether it’s discovering your local area, trying walking for the first time or learning new skills, including Nordic walking and map reading and navigation, there are more than 40 free social walks to participate in during the festival.

“As with previous years, we anticipate high demand for the guided social walks particularly those offering the opportunity to learn new skills, so I advise people to sign up early,” added Andrew.

As an added incentive, there’s a complimentary cuppa and a piece of cake waiting for everyone back at the hostel when each social walk finishes. All youth hostels also offer free-to-use Refill stations where anyone is welcome to pop in year-round and fill their water bottles, have a loo break or use the café facilities.