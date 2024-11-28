Squid Game will be ‘scarier’ and ‘crueller’ in its return 🤯

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Squid Game will return to Netflix this Christmas.

The show will conclude with a third season in 2025.

Star Lee Jung-jae is returning - along with a new cast of characters.

The wait for the return of Squid Game is almost over.

Fans have been on tenterhooks since the Netflix hit finished on a bit of a cliffhanger three years ago. The Korean show became the streamer’s most watched series of all time - and has yet to be surpassed - after it premiered in 2021.

The series will return on Boxing Day (December 26) and there will be a third and final season in 2025. But what can you expect from the new episodes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Squid Game will be ‘scarier’ in season two

Squid Game will be back for season two. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

Speaking to Empire Magazine about the challenges of bringing the show back, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk described the story for the second season as “more advanced”.

He described making the new batch of episodes as “hell” and added: “Some of the sequences we shot were the most challenging in my whole career.” Hwang also discussed how the world is “getting worse” and that has influenced the second season.

He told Empire Magazine: “I even had some concerns because the story told in the second season is much crueller, scarier and more gruesome than the first. Honestly, I thought to myself... ‘Is this too much for people to handle?’”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does Squid Game season two release?

The second season of Netflix’s biggest hit will arrive on Boxing Day 2024 (Thursday December 26). All of the episodes will be available on the day.

A third and final season will arrive in 2025. The date for the last episodes has not yet been announced.

Are you excited for season two of Squid Game? Share your expectations by emailing me: [email protected].