Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The serenity of the Lake District takes a backseat for Kendal Calling 2024. ⛵️

Kendal Calling returns next week to Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District (July 1 2024)

The ever-eclectic festival has brought together a diverse set of headliners, including Noel Gallagher, The Streets and Paolo Nutini

Here are the stages and on what days the majority of the musical acts are performed.

But what time should you head to the event site to avoid queuing up?

You may think there might be a brief respite from the UK summer festival season, but the Lake District comes alive next week with the 2024 edition of Kendal Calling.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in 2006, the festival has grown from its original, small-scale gathering at Abbot Hall Park in Kendal to its sprawling location at Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, Cumbria, allowing for more attendees and, with it, the opportunity for more acts to perform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A consistent festival award nominee, having received several awards during its inception including the UK Festival Award for Best Small Festival in its early years, not even COVID-19 could keep the festival down as its return in 2022 saw it garner one of its largest crowds to date.

Part of that popularity comes from it being a family-friendly event, while the other part of its success is its mashing of different genres across the number of stages. Its eclectic lineup this year is no different - headlined by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini.

But take a look at the smaller stages and you’ll find some hidden gems this year; take for example Dr Karl Kennedy from “Neighbours” performing on Saturday or the almighty psych-rock of Temples closing out the Woodlands stage on Sunday.

Though set-times have yet to be announced, stage splits have been revealed; so who is playing where this year at Kendal Calling, and of course - what should you not be taking with you to the Lake District this year?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is headlining Kendal Calling 2024?

The likes of Mike Skinner, Paolo Nutini, Noel Gallagher and even Dr. Karl Kennedy are set to perform at Kendal Calling 2024, which begins August 1 2024. (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’ve compiled the majority of the music acts performing on each stage across the duration of the festival; for a full line up of workshops and stand-up sets, you can visit the festival’s official website

Day-by-day music lineup for Kendal Calling 2024

Thursday August 1 2024

Main Stage

Paul Heaton with Rianne Downey

Declan McKenna

The Hunna

Beth McCarthy

Hardwicke Circus

The Allergies

The Covasettes

Freshly Squeezed

Tom McGuire and The Brassholes

Sold To The Sky

Stone Cold Hustle

Tricky Disco

Twisted Time Machine

The Villas Indie Disco

Friday August 2 2024

Main Stage

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Keane

The Snuts

CMAT

FLOWEROVLOVE

The Untold Orchestra perform ABBA

Dead Letter

Alfie Dukes

Parklands

Katy B

The Pigeon Detectives

Henge

Slay Duggee

Bandaoke

Dick and Dom

Bucket Hat Crew

Glow late night takeover:

Shy FX with Stamina MC

Clipz

Randall

Charlotte Plank

Sister Smalls

Rich Reason

Calling Out

The K’s

Pip Blom

Bilk

Vacant Weekend

Katie Gregson-Macleod

Snayx

Dead Pony

Cucamaras

The Silver Bars

The Empty Page

Woodlands

Lucy Spraggan

Hotwax

Woody Cook

Secret Cameras

The Guest List

Fiona-Lee

Creeping Jean

Getdown Services

Ruby Joyce

Springfield Elementary

Olivia Fern

Chai Wallahs

Vookoo DJs

Rumba de Bodas

Michael Sebastian and Friends

Agbeko

Suntou Susso

Binbag Wisdom

Aziza Jaye

Potter Diplomats of Sound DJs

Tim Peak’s Diner

Tim Burgess with Helen O’Hara and The TNCM Session Orchestra

A Certain Ratio

John J Presley

ACR Soundsystem

Dave Haslam

Starshaped DJs

Two Headed Horse

Sister Grace

Max Payne

Daisy Cameron

Ultimate Thunder

Tiny Twin Peaks

Roots

Void Below

Fury vs Us

Sugarstone

Labyrinthine Oceans

ADAMR

Ego Trip

Droll Man

TBK

Dazed

Black Hand

Spectrum

Soundwave Young Musicians Takeover

Saturday August 3 2024

Mike Skinner of The Streets performs at Big Smoke Festival 2024 presented by Skepta at Crystal Palace Park on July 6, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Main Stage

The Streets

Sugababes

Kate Nash

Heather Small

Andrew Cusin

Corella

Russell Howard

Melanie Baker

Parklands

Lightning Seeds

The Shapeshifters

Molotov Jukebox

The Untold Orchestra perform Queer Icons

Alan Fletcher AKA Dr Karl Kennedy

The 900

Beatles Dub Club

50 Years of Hip Hop Bangers and Mash

Glow late night takeover

Phil Hartnoll (Orbital - DJ Set)

Woody Cook

Mark XTC

Crag Sow

Calling Out

Peace

The Royston Club

86TVs

Tors

Tom A Smith

Chilli Jesson

Hello Cosmos

Shelf Lives

Stanleys

Harvey Jay Dodgson

Woodlands

The Untold Orchestra perform Stevie Wonder

NewDad

Future Utopia

Home Counties

Arianne

Lucy Tun

Ruby J

House of Lazarus

Eaves Wilder

Northling

Chai Wallahs

Big Beat Boutique

Dr Meaker

Omega Nebula

An Dannsa Dub

Jamu featuring Bin Bags, Dur Brain, Madly Deaf Frets and Mr Bon Suis

Sam Redmore and The Tropical Soundclash Allstars

Franz Von

Tetes de Pois

Echo Town

Alice Kim

Diplomats of Sound DJs

Tim Peak’s Diner

Jon DaSilva B2B Andy Robinson

Nik Void

Finlay Shakespeare

Mich Dulce and Her Midnight Callers

Family Stereo

Idyllic

Dean McMullen

Pageant Mum

The Listening Party with Corella

Tim Peaks FM with Chris Hawkins

Cloudburst

Tiny Tim Peaks

Roots

Ne-O

Able Jack

Lanerzz

Callinsick

Gaydar

Wild Spells

Cortney Dixon

Kiwi

Cat Ryan

Danny Dunnery

Natdempsey

Clara Pople

Sarah/Shaun

Delagrave

Maddie Rose

Sunday August 4 2024

British singer Paolo Nutini performs during the 23rd 'Lowlands' music festival in Biddinghuizen, the Netherlands, on August 21, 2015. This year's music festival, one of the biggest in the Netherlands, runs from August 21 to 23. Photo by FERDY DAMMAN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images) | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Main Stage

Paolo Nutini

The Reytons

Feeder

Pale Waves

Royal Otis

Red Rum Club

The Lancashire Hotpots

Revivalry

Parklands

Lottery Winners

Gary Neville B2B Tim Burgess

Paul Smith

Glasvegas

Goldie Lookin’ Chain

Barrioke

Wheel of Four Tunes

The Request Line

Glow late night takeover

Craig Charles

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Reach Up Disco Wonderland

Calling Out

Sundara Karma

Antony Szmierek

ADMT

Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Lauran Hibberd

BBY

Rats

Megan Wyn

Maz O’Connor

The Institute

Woodlands

Temples

Beans On Toast

Aziya

Venus Grrrls

Youth Sector

Unpeople

Baby Panna

Granfalloon

Ernie

Teleshopping

Chai Wallahs

The Conservatoire Folk Ensemble

Riognach Connolly and Honeyfeet

Los Dedos

Urban Folk Quartet

The Say Jump

State of Satta

Pigeon Wings

Nebula Sun

Awen Ensemble

Diplomats of Sound DJs

Tim Peak’s Diner

Happy Daze and Psych Sunday DJs

Dim Imagery

Farfisa

Beige Banquet

Pyncher

Sun King

Sancho Panza

Floral Image

Ellis D

Tiny Tim Peaks

Roots

Swannek

Keiran Bow

Finn Forster

Lottie Willis

Running Standard

Annie-Marie Sanderson

Bossy King

Hayden J Barlow

The Native Cult

Gumshoe

Grace Price

Notchhy

Holly Brooke

What time does the campsite open for Kendal Calling 2024

Kendal Calling have stated that the festival site will be open for camping at 9am on August 1 2024 for those with Thursday entry tickets alongside those with full weekend tickets. However, times could be subject to change, so the organisers advise to keep an eye on their official website for any last minute changes.

Opening times for Kendal Calling 2024

August 1 2024: 9am (gates close 9pm.)

August 2 2024: 8am (gates close 9pm.)

August 3 2024: 10am (gates close 9pm.)

August 4 2024: 10am (gates close 9pm.)

August 5 2024: Campsite closes at 2pm.

What items should I not bring with me to Kendal Calling 2024?

Once more, the usual suspects appear on the prohibited items list; illegal substances, glass and anything that could cause fires to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a rule regarding bringing alcohol on the campsite, where any items for personal consumption (within reason) can only be brought in upon first arriving at the festival site - no going to the supermarket to pick up an extra case when you’re already in, I’m afraid.

Aerosols (campsite only.)

Alcohol (campsite only - no glass and must be brought in on the first trip to the site.)

Animals (except assistance dogs.)

Professional audio/visual recording devices.

Disposable BBQs (campsite only.)

Blowtorches.

Chinese Lanterns.

Campfires.

Cans (campsite only.)

Fireworks.

Flares.

Glass (including perfume and aftershave bottles.)

Compact Mirrors (campsite only.)

Gazebos/Portable toilets.

Gas stoves (single burner gas stoves with 230g canisters allowed in the campsite only.)

Illegal substances (including new psychoactive substances, Poppers and Nitrous Oxide/Laughing Gas.)

Knives for cooking (campsite only.)

Small hammers for pitching tents (campsite only.)

Weapons or items considered weapons.

Liquid fuels (solid firelighters allowed.)

Selfie Sticks.

Walkie Talkies/2 Way Radios.

Are tickets still available to attend Kendal Calling 2024?