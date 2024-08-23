Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blink-182’s performance at Leeds Festival 2024 brings with it a very hard set clash 😥

Blink-182 are your Saturday headliners at Leeds Festival 2024 (August 24 2024.)

The punk group join Liam Gallagher, headlining this evening, and Fred Again, performing Sunday, as this year’s headliners.

Ahead of their performance at Bramham Park, are the beloved band clashing with any other performances, and what time are they due on stage?

It’s been ten years since Blink-182 last performed at Leeds Festival, but a decade later the beloved punk act are set to headline Saturday at Bramham Park (August 24 2024.)

It marks the second time the group are closing out the festival, after their somewhat divisive headline set at the 2014 event - though fans loved seeing the popular lineup of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker back together after DeLonge’s return to the group, others found it embarrassing…

Their first Leeds Festival performance took place in 1999 when the festival was held at Temple Newsam, and since then have returned to the festival five times, including 2014’s headline set.

It’s been another busy year for the band, with their world tour including dates at Leeds and Reading Festival this year, but it’s only felt like yesterday since the group embarked on a UK tour in the late stages of 2023 - performing in Manchester, Birmingham and two celebrated nights at London’s The O2.

So it comes as a bitter pill to swallow that there is going to be a stage clash during Blink-182’s headline set at Leeds Festival 2024; but who are fans going to miss out seeing when the band take to the stage.

Come to mention it, what time are Blink-182 performing at Bramham Park this year?

What time are Blink-182 performing at Leeds Festival 2024?

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 poses backstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. | Getty Images for Coachella

Blink-182 are performing on the Main Stage at Leeds Festival at 9:15pm, with their set expected to conclude at 10:45pm.

Who are Blink-182 set clashing with at Leeds Festival 2024?

This is a tough one - The Prodigy will be performing on the Chevron Stage during Blink-182’s Main Stage set, with Liam Howlett and Maxim taking to the stage at 9:35pm and their set finishing at 10:50pm.

Those seeing Jorja Smith at the BBC Radio 1 stage will miss the first 45 minutes of Blink-182’s set, with her performance finishing at 9:50pm, while those going to see Neck Deep for the second time on the day will miss the first 15 minutes of the set, with the punk act finishing their set on the Festival Republic stage at 9:30pm.

There are also set clashes with Messie (10pm - 11pm, LS23) and Rachel Hume, who is performing at Piccadilly Party from 10pm until 11pm.

What is the weather forecast for Blink-182’s set at Leeds Festival 2024?

It’s set to be a partly cloudy night in Wetherby when Blink-182 perform this year; the Met Office are forecasting that, despite light showers earlier in the day, that the evening will remain dry but with a high of 13° - so a light jacket might be ideal.

Weather forecast for Leeds Festival on August 24 2024

07:00: Sunny intervals (12°)

10:00: Light showers (15°)

13:00: Sunny intervals (16°)

16:00: Sunny (17°)

19:00: Clear night (15°)

22:00: Partly cloudy (13°)

00:00: Partly cloudy (12°)

What could Blink-182 perform at Leeds Festival 2024?

Looking at the band’s most recent gig at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on August 15 2024, it’s pleasing to see that the set incorporated both works by Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker’s side project, +44, and Tom DeLonge’s cult emo-works with Boxcar Racer.

Credit as always to Setlist.FM, but Blink-182’s set at Leeds Festival 2024 might look something like this:

Feeling This

The Rock Show

Man Overboard

Aliens Exist

DANCE WITH ME

Easy Target

Bored to Death

EDGING

Up All Night

MORE THAN YOU KNOW

M+M's

Stay Together for the Kids

Not Now (Travis suspended in air drum solo)

CAN'T GO BACK

I Miss You

Down

When Your Heart Stops Beating (+44 cover)

There Is (Box Car Racer cover)

F**K FACE

Always

What's My Age Again?

First Date

All the Small Things

Dammit (with Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Getting Back Together" snippet during the bridge)

ONE MORE TIME

Have you seen Blink-182 previously when they performed at Leeds Festival 2024, or did you catch the band during their late 2023 tour of the UK and have some thoughts about their performance? Drop a line to let others know about your experiences or email the writer of this article.