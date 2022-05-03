Ocean Colour Scene duo's acoustic show hits Buxton

They visit Buxton Opera House on May 11, 2022, armed with stripped-back versions of big hits such as The Riverboat Song, The Circle, Traveller’s Tune, Hundred Mile High City and The Day We Caught The Train.

Simon describes their acoustic show as: “A real tonic - a great chance to look the audience in the eye and interact with them on a more personal basis than ever before”.

These shows are the latest chapter in a remarkable career that’s seen Ocean Colour Scene rise from Breton shirt-wearing Stone Roses disciples to one of Britpop’s biggest bands.

Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene (photo: Lee Heathfield)

The band’s name is as memorable as their songs, so what inspired it?

Simon said: “Steve (Cradock), Damon (Minchella) and I were in Solihull Library and we started choosing words whose sounds we liked. “Ocean” and “colour” appealed to all of us and then I picked up a book about the railway scene in Nuneaton, possibly the dullest tome everpublished. But I liked the word “scene”.

“When we told Oscar the next day, we were so self-conscious about how stupid it sounded, we had to write it down.”So when did he come round to accepting the name? “It was majority rule,’” says Oscar, good-naturedly.

Forming 32 years ago, Ocean Colour Scene spent six years fine-tuning their sound before lighting up the Britpop party.

No one championed the band more than Paul Weller, said Oscar. “We recorded our first album in his studio near Marble Arch in London.” By 1993, Ocean Colour Scene’s founder member Steve Cradock was playing in Weller’s band which went on to tour Europe with Simon as the support act.

Noel Gallagher was another Noel Gallagher was another fan of the Scenies (as their fans like to call them). Oscar said: “‘We supported Oasis on their first proper UK tour although, in all honesty, we didn’t go down great. Everyone was there to see Oasis. It was the same with Weller. All we could hear were shouts of “Paul, Paul, Paul”.’

During the Britpop era, Ocean Colour Scene racked up three top five albums: 1996’s Moseley Shoals, 1997’s Marchin’ Already and 1999’s One From The Modern. The band has also achieved 17 top 40 singles, including a staggering run of nine successive top 20 singles and a mantelpiece full of awards.

As with all the best groups, behind the swagger and style were great songs, with words and melodies that found their way into the public’s head and heart. It’s now time to hear these songs again, stripped back but every bit as brilliant.