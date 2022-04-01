Get two for one tickets at Buxton Opera House this April

Buxton Opera House

The theatre is part of the Love Your Local Theatre campaign, supported by the National Lottery.

This means that anyone who is a National Lottery player can buy a ticket for selected shows and get another one absolutely free.

And taking advantage of the deal is simple too, just use the code 241LYLT and book online or call the box office on 01298 72190. When you collect your tickets just bring along your Lottery Ticket or proof of purchase.

The deal is valid for selected shows taking place at the theatre in April:

*An Evening with Carol Klein, Tuesday April 5 at 7.30pm

*The Carpenters Story, Thursday April 7 at 7.30pm

*Liza Pulman - The Heart of It, Saturday April 9 a 7.30pm

*Stephen Venables - Life After Everest, Sunday April 10 at 7.30pm

*Father Brown - The Murderer in The Mirror, Wednesday April 13 and Thursday April 14

*Graeme Hall - The Dogfather Live, Sunday April 17 at 7.30pm

*Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Friday April 29 and Saturday April 30.

For full details visit https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/news/love-your-local-theatre-campaign-2022. A limited number of tickets are available for each performance.

The National Lottery is subsidising over 150,000 tickets at 100 theatres across the UK as a thank you to National Lottery players for the £30m they raise each week for good causes - including the arts and theatre. The initiative also hopes to encourage people to support their local theatre as venues across the UK look to recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Booking for all shows included in the deal is open now.

Buxton Opera House has a packed programme of shows coming up this April, from music to talks and family theatre.