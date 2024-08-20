Tough result for Buxton against Tutbury
Tutbury got off to a good start in reply, picking off the bad ball and scoring at a good rate. A much-needed wicket from Nick Allen and some tight bowing from Fran Slater, kept Buxton’s hopes high but Tutbury were able to build partnerships despite Buxton taking a couple of wickets. Corey’s 10 overs 4-48 wasn’t enough to get Buxton over the line as Tutbury chased their target down having lost only 5 wickets with 4 overs to spare. A tough result for Buxton heading towards the back end of the season.
The 2nd XI stayed on the top of Division 6 with an 8 wicket win over South Wingfield 3rd XI. Batting first South Wingfield made 83 all out in 33.2 overs, pick of the Buxton bowlers Umair Ali with 3 for 20 off 8 overs and Zia Ul Islam with 3 for 10 off 6 overs. Buxton knocked off the winning runs in 14.1 overs with 84 for 2, Zia Ul Islam 40 not out and Joel Dowland 33 not out.
The 3rd XI also won at home against Calow 1st XI. Calow batting first with 121 all out off 32.5 overs, Matthew Webb 4 for 26 off 7 overs. Buxton 122 for 3 off 25.2 overs, Patrick Cafferky 32 not out.
