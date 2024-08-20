Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton were put into bat on a warm day at Tutbury in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. Losing a couple of early wickets, Buxton rebuilt thanks to resilient batting from Ram Goli. Batting well with Corey Griffin, both added needed runs to the scoreboard in a 72 run partnership. With some fine hitting Corey brought up his first fifty for the club, before being run out for a well-made 52. Contributions from the lower order, particularly from Nick Allen with a solid 18 not out at the end of the innings gave Buxton 178 for 9 off their 45 overs.

Tutbury got off to a good start in reply, picking off the bad ball and scoring at a good rate. A much-needed wicket from Nick Allen and some tight bowing from Fran Slater, kept Buxton’s hopes high but Tutbury were able to build partnerships despite Buxton taking a couple of wickets. Corey’s 10 overs 4-48 wasn’t enough to get Buxton over the line as Tutbury chased their target down having lost only 5 wickets with 4 overs to spare. A tough result for Buxton heading towards the back end of the season.

The 2nd XI stayed on the top of Division 6 with an 8 wicket win over South Wingfield 3rd XI. Batting first South Wingfield made 83 all out in 33.2 overs, pick of the Buxton bowlers Umair Ali with 3 for 20 off 8 overs and Zia Ul Islam with 3 for 10 off 6 overs. Buxton knocked off the winning runs in 14.1 overs with 84 for 2, Zia Ul Islam 40 not out and Joel Dowland 33 not out.

The 3rd XI also won at home against Calow 1st XI. Calow batting first with 121 all out off 32.5 overs, Matthew Webb 4 for 26 off 7 overs. Buxton 122 for 3 off 25.2 overs, Patrick Cafferky 32 not out.