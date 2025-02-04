Tables start to take shape in Hope Valley Amateur Football League

It was a busy week of action in the Hope Valley Football League

Three Premier Division games and four A Division games were completed this weekend, as the tables in both divisions are shaping up nicely and painting a clearer picture of how the standings may look come the season end.

Bamford and Hayfield Firsts kicked off the weekend in the Premier Division, with Bamford heading into the game on good form and Hayfield back in league action for the first time since November 2024.

Anyone in attendance at the fixture was treated to 8 goals, as both teams put on a display to remember, leaving with a point each after a scintillating 4-4 draw. Seth Crilley, Tom Ibbeson, Christy McCorry and Samuel Passingham provided Bamford’s goals, with Jordan Barlow, Joe Armstrong and a brace from Jack Sidebottom supplied Hayfields goals. The draw saw Bamford move into 4th place, with Hayfield now in 3rd place but games in hand over the top 2.

Dove Holes Firsts were looking to bounce back following their narrow defeat to Chapel Town in the county cup last weekend and would need to overcome Buxworth Firsts in order to do so.

Dove Holes still have 4 games to play before their final position will become clearer, but they took a huge step forward by winning the tie 4-1. Aaron Hodgkinson, an own goal and a Dan Gilbride brace secured the 3 points for Dove, who will most definitely look to push on in the second half of the season following on from numerous postponements.

The last game in the Premier Division gave Dronfield FC (Baslow) an opportunity to go 4th again as they welcomed Tideswell United to Gladys Buxton Playing Fields. Unlike their 4th placed rivals Bamford who provided a festival of goals in their fixture, no goals were scored in the tie, with the game finishing 0-0 and each team taking a point away.

The A Division saw a change at the summit of the table this weekend, with Calver convincingly beating Buxworth Reserves 8-2 to move into pole position. Rob Littlewood and Jack Madin both scored hat-tricks, with Jake Casey and an own goal making their total 8. Ben Percival and Lyle Smith grabbed consolation goals for Buxworth Reserves. Calver now sit a point clear of second placed Dove Holes Reserves, who have 2 games in hand and could leapfrog Calver back into 1st place with 1 win from 2.

For the second week in a row, Chapel Town Reserves and Dove Holes Reserves played each other. A win for Chapel would see them draw on points with Dove in 2nd place, with Dove holding 1 game in hand. Chapel got the job done, with a close 2-1 victory securing all 3 points. Jake Keeling kept Dove in the game after Josh Edwards helped the reserves out from the Bench with his goal. Owen Peatfield scored the vital winner at the death to give Chapel an advantage for now.

Hayfield Reserves welcomed Blazing Rag in the 3rd fixture of the A Division, and come full-time, Hayfield found themselves joint 4th after a resounding 4-0 victory. Max Richardson put Hayfield ahead on the half hour mark, with a flurry of second half goals confirming the win. Alonso Garcia continued his good scoring form by doubling Hayfields lead just before the hour checkpoint, with Lewis Chadwick and James Clancy also getting onto the scoresheet and strengthening Hayfields league push towards the final day.

The final game of the day was a tense battle at Alport Lane between Youlgrave United and Hathersage. Youlgrave currently sit in 7th with 3 games in hand over 6th placed Buxworth Reserves. The game finished 2-2, allowing Hayfield to fain more ground on Hathersage and putting Youlgrave in a position where their 3 games in hand could see them move up the table should they win them.