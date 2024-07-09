Buxton slip to defeat against Spondon in rain-affected match

Andy Slater batting for Buxton first team. Pic: Bill Oddy.

Buxton slipped to defeat against Spondon at the weekend.

The toss was going to be very crucial to who won this Division 2 game on a very wet and cold July day in Buxton, with on and off showers forecast all afternoon.

Unfortunately the visitors won the toss and chose to stick Buxton first team in to bat on what looked to be a tough pitch. Batting was tough and with the weather being stop and start wickets began to fall.

After going on and off a couple times due to bad weather, pore shot selection from Buxton and tight bowling from Spondon, Buxton were all out for just 51 runs off 21 overs. Ram Goli top scored with 16 runs. Major stand out for the opposition was T. Williams with 4 overs, 2 maidens, 4 runs, 6 wickets.

Buxton managed to take 2 wickets thanks to Frankie Heathcote and Fran slater with one each, but Spondon made the 54 runs required in 9 overs.

The second team also lost, this time to Denby 3rd team. Buxton batting first made 138 all out off 36.4 overs. Top scorer for Buxton was S. Fitzpatrick with 32 runs. In reply Denby made 140 for 5 wickets off 29.2 overs.

The third team lost by 5 wickets to Clowne Town 3rd team. Batting first Buxton made 137 for 8 off 40 overs. Tom Blakeman 33 runs. Clowne Town made 141 for 5 wickets off 36.1 overs.

