Four out of four for Buxton cricketers

Ben Marsden on his way to 87 not out

All four Buxton teams won last Saturday to give a boost for the whole club.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buxton 1st XI enjoyed another fruitful away day, continuing their strong run of form with a well-earned victory over Spondon 2nd XI at the ever-welcoming Spondon Oval in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League.

The day began under grey, overcast skies, though that did little to dampen the spirits of the local supporters, who were quick to crack open the Red Stripes. A friendly reception awaited the travelling Buxton side, who lost the toss and were asked to field first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spondon came out firing, making full use of the new ball and racing along at seven runs per over in the opening stages. But the introduction of the metronomic Fran Slater turned the tide, as he expertly stemmed the flow of runs and applied pressure through consistent line and length. The hosts were stifled going into drinks.

Spondon responded with a mix of aggressive, if at times streaky, stroke-play, including some hefty blows that found the short boundary. Spin proved the decisive factor, claiming key wickets and ensuring the home side were restricted to what looked like a competitive but manageable 223 for 8 off 45 overs. Nick Allen topped the bowling with 3 wickets for 68 runs, but praise should also go to the bowling of Fran Slater with 10 overs, 4 maidens, 1 wicket for 21 runs.

After the break, Buxton’s reply was anchored superbly by Ben Marsden, who produced a risk-free masterclass on a relatively flat deck. His composed innings frustrated the Spondon attack and ultimately proved match-winning, as he carried his bat for an unbeaten score just shy of 90.

At the other end, Australian Corey Griffin rode his luck, surviving dropped catches and avoiding the umpire’s finger more than once, to contribute a valuable knock. Though he fell short of a deserved maiden century, 67 runs, his innings was a crucial part of Buxton’s chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A minor wobble in the middle order brought Captain Matt Whitehouse to the crease. Having soaked up plenty of Red Stripe-fuelled banter from the pavilion, he responded in kind with the bat, dispatching boundaries with power and precision. His big hitting, 41 not out, and inventive sweeping saw Buxton home with four overs to spare. Buxton finishing on 226 for 3 off 41.1 overs.

The Spondon Oval once again proved a happy hunting ground for Buxton, warm hosts, good cricket, and another win.

With the heart of the season upon them, Buxton sit just under five points off top spot. Next up: a home clash with the methodists of Derby Congregational, as the promotion push gathers pace.

Buxton 2nd XI were at home to Ilkeston Rutland 2nd XI in Division 5 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. Buxton lost the toss and batted first, off their 40 overs with 202 for 5 wickets, Pat Cafferky 69, Joe Dowland 41 not out and Luke Tattersall 34 not out. Ilkeston fell short by 4 runs ending on 198 all out off 39.1 overs, Ravi Omari best bowler with 3 wickets for 37 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton 3rd XI won by 119 runs and back home by tea-time in Division 8 North. Cutthorpe 3rd XI were the visitors with Buxton batting first and all out for 150 off 32.5 overs. Chris Hazelhurst was again man of the match for Buxton taking 5 wickets for 13 runs off 9 overs to skittle Cutthorpe out for 31 runs in 19.5 overs. The win moves Buxton up to 3rd in the league after 12 games.

Buxton 4th XI in Division 9 North also played Cutthorpe but away and against their 4th XI. Buxton won the toss and put Cutthorpe into bat seeing them make 108 all out off 39.2 overs. Buxton 111 for 2 off 27.5 overs. A win for Buxton by 8 wickets.