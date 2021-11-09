Why Buxton FC are living the non-league dream

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham says the club are living the non-league dream. Pic by : Richard Parkes

The Bucks set up a home tie with Morecambe following the weekend win at York City.

It is the first time they have progressed this far since the 1958/59 season.

And Cunningham, who had been in the role just five days, says it is what every non-league club dreams of.

“For a club the size of Buxton, and any non-league club, it is huge to be in the second round,” he said.

“You dream of even getting to the first round proper. For me as a manager you have personal ambitions and for the club it's about all the trappings that come with it.

“You look at Marine for example last year and you see how much a cup run can galvanise a club and town. The finances are also fantastic if they come your way.

“When you take the money away from it, it is also about the chance to play against higher elite-level football, maybe tv coverage and the exposure players don't get on a day-to-day basis.

“I'm so pleased that as a club we were able to experience something special at York.”

For Cunningham, who started the FA Cup journey with former club Curzon Ashton, it has been a whirlwind time of it.

“It has been a surreal two weeks in my football journey,” he added.

“The events that have happened have been noted and it has been topped off by an amazing day at York.

“I have got to be careful what I say, as people can take things the wrong way, but it's been a strange situation.

“The former management and the players deservedly got the team into the first round.

“When I got the call asking to meet the chairman Dave Hopkins it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down.

“Within 24 hours of the previous management being relieved I was agreeing to take over the football club and taking my first training session that night.

“It was a whirlwind and heads were spinning, but everyone was very professional.

“Myself and my assistant Damian Crossley only played a very small part in the events at York.