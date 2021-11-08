Buxton reward for FA Cup giantkillings is home tie with Morecambe

Buxton enjoy the moment of the triumph over York - Pic by Richard Parkes

It was a fine reward for the battling Bucks, who will be aiming for a third successive upset after Saturday's glory day at York City.

They pulled off a second upset in as many rounds as they followed up their home fourth qualifying round replay win against Kettering Town with the 1-0 win at York, Diego De Girolamo the hero with his 85th minute winner as new boss Steve Cunningham marked his first game in charge with victory.

This is the first time Buxton have made round two since 1958/59 and only the third time in their history, having lost a round three tie at Doncaster Rovers in 1951/52 in their best ever run.

Struggling Morecambe progressed with a 1-0 home win over League Two Newport County on Saturday – their first win in eight games in all competitions.

The Shrimps are only out of the League One relegation zone on goal difference, having only won four of their 16 EFL games to date, which will give Buxton huge encouragement.