Victory leaves Bucks boss upbeat

Buxton celebrate Luke Brennan's first goal on Saturday. Photo: Phil Peat.

Manager ​John McGrath thought Buxton weren’t at their best as they overcame Farsley Celtic at the weekend but that his side deserved all three points.

​A hard-working 2-1 win saw Buxton move up into fifth – a play-off spot – in the Vanarama National League North.

Technically, this was a home game for Celtic, but work on their ground and a venue-sharing arrangement with the Bucks meant that it was played at the Tarmac Silverlands.

A brace of goals from Luke Brennan, after 40 and 47 minutes, made sure of the points, while Celtic scored a 61st minute penalty, having missed a similar opportunity in the first half.

It was a lively game, prone to periods of stop-start play. Celtic operated with three forwards, yet were defensively strong and difficult to break down.

The Bucks were not at their best but made frequent progress down both flanks and there was a steady supply of crosses, largely dealt with successfully by their opponents.

McGrath admitted his side were below par but welcomed the three points.

He said: "We weren't our usual forward-thinking selves and there's plenty to work on ahead of the busy Christmas period.

"It wasn't the greatest of performances but in the end we deserved victory.

"Well done Luke Brennan, whose second goal was phenomenal. At the other end of the pitch True Grant commanded his box brilliantly and was committed from start to finish."

Buxton's next fixture is on Saturday at Warrington Town (3pm) when the club will be looking to defeat the hosts for the first time at Cantilever Park after earning just one point from five previous visits.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Warrington sit just three points above the relegation zone and those below them all have either one or two games in hand.

They haven’t won in nine league games, that success coming at home to Hereford on October 26.