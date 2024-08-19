​Two in two for Buxton as Popoola hits winner

Josh Popoola tries to evade a Farsley challenge. Photo: Jason Chadwick.

​In a gripping, entertaining encounter on Saturday, the Bucks made it two wins from two in seeing off Farsley Celtic 2-1.

It was a close-run thing as the hosts had to battle hard, with some good fortune, to earn the points which had also been the case the previous week.

There were other similarities, too. The Bucks were at their best in the first half, playing some scintillating soccer and looking much the better side versus opponents who had won away last Saturday.

Likewise, the visitors fought back, equalised and continued to look dangerous to the very end. But it was Buxton who produced the late winning goal as the back-cloth to a thrilling yet tense finale with the six added minutes becoming eight.

Buxton went in front on 23 minutes but it was a disastrous error that permitted it. Visiting centre-back Tom Allan, in possession, slipped 30 yards out and the adjacent Connor Kirby took advantage, ran on to face the 'keeper but the unselfish skipper laid the ball off square for Ben Sault's tap-in.

After such a dynamic first-half home display, Farsley's fightback was somewhat unexpected but only 17 seconds into the second half Manasse Mampala fired high over the bar from ten yards. Five minutes later the striker had another chance following a free-kick but shot directly at Grant from similar range, then Ben Atkinson's goal-bound shot was deflected for a corner.

Celtic certainly suffered misfortunes, twice striking the underside of the bar, firstly with an Allan header then from a thunderous 30-yard Ryan Watson drive, but in between the visitors unsurprisingly found an equaliser in the 76th minute through an Atkinson header.

Yet by then Buxton had introduced Jack Stobbs in an attempt to regain the initiative. The former Sheffield Wednesday winger produced two superbly penetrative crosses within five minutes.

His first so narrowly evaded Popoola at the far post but the second, in the 84th minute, was intelligently headed back across goal by Elliott for Popoola to force over the goal-line for what would prove the winner, despite further pressure from both sides late on.