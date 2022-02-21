The one word used by Buxton boss Steve Cunningham to describe the fans

Buxton FC manager Steve Cunningham says the effort of the fans was unbelievable after spending five hours clearing snow from the pitch.

Jason Gilchrist hit the winner as the Bucks beat Trinity 1-0 to move to the top of the table.

But the vital win was only made possible thanks to the efforts of the army of fans who helped clear snow from the pitch in time for kick-off.

“The fans were unbelievable,” he said. “It would have been easy for us to call it off because the ground was covered in snow and people were struggling to get in.

“The effort of the fans to clear the show shows the togetherness and where this club is trying to get to.

“We aren't talking about just four of five volunteers. We are talking about an army of people who spent five hours getting the snow off.

“The dressing room is thankful to them, they allowed us to get the game on, perform and get the three points. The result is a nice reward to the fans.”

Cunningham felt it was a victory that was much more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

“It was a game of two halves. We played well in the first half and it was some of the best football we have played.

“We opened them up and could have been 3-0 up after ten minutes, but that is us and not taking our chances.

“Sooner or later someone will get a real kick in and it is frustrating not putting the game to bed

“1-0 looks like a close game, but it wasn't. The second half wasn’t as great.

“Gainsborough nullified us in the central area. I thought Lindon (Meikle) and (Chris) Dawson ran the show in the first half.

“They made it difficult for us in the second half, but we showed a different side to our game in the game management and we were never really under threat.

“Lindon and Dawson were outstanding, especially Llindon with his workrate.

“It is a great three points and a clean sheet, I'm delighted with the performance.”

Buxton were also given a big boost with the return of Diego DeGirolamo for the last ten minutes of the contest.

“To get Diego on was nice,” added Cunningham, “He is miles off fitness wise and he knows that - the fans need to understand that as well.