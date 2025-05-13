Sault is the third Buck to leave for Matlock

Ben Sault has signed for Matlock from Buxton.

​Ben Sault has become the third player to leave Buxton this summer – and the third to join local rivals Matlock Town.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other than loan players returning to their parent clubs, the Bucks have so far only confirmed the departures of Diego DeGirolamo, Tommy Elliott and now Sault, all of whom will be returning to part-time football with the Gladiators who were recently relegated to step four – two levels below the Bucks.

Sault joined Buxton last summer from Mickleover FC, reuniting with his former manager John McGrath, and counts Boston United, Kettering Town, and Lincoln City amongst his former clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton are expected to confirm their retained list in the coming days, the squad having been enjoying a post-season trip to Portugal as reward for a superb first season as a full-time outfit, that saw them reach the play-offs before being knocked out by Chester FC, who have gone on to reach the final where they will visit Scunthorpe United on Sunday.

McGrath paid tribute to his players and the club’s fans via the club’s social media outlets after the season came to a close, saying: “The play-offs were just reward for the efforts of our fantastic squad of young players over the last nine months.

"Despite the late disappointment at Chester, I couldn’t be prouder of the performance.

"Our progress over the last 12 months has been nothing short of incredible, starting from scratch and creating the template for the future of our football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we ramp up our planning for the next campaign, I would like to thank our wonderful supporters for your support this season, for sticking by us as we built the new chapter and for your positive reaction since our play-off defeat.”

The constitution of next season’s National League North looks set to be confirmed in the coming days once the play-off final has taken place and league allocations can be finalised.​