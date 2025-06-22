New signging Sammy Robinson admits it was an easy decision to join Buxton

Sammy Robinson during his time at Man City.

Defender Sammy Robinson admits it was an easy decision to make the move to Buxton.

The versatile 23 year-old has joined from National League North rivals Hereford where he won the club’s Player of the Season award last year.

And he admits making the switch to the Bucks was an appealing move.

“The way Buxton play football attracted me,” he said. “Buxton likes to get the ball down and play.

“I had a good chat with the boss and he sold it to me very well. I played here last season and I could tell how the club liked to pass the ball and play attacking football.

.“I’m excited about going to full-time football. I've been wanting to do that so it's a dream come true.

“We all know you have to do the rough parts as well. I will give 100 per cent commitment, passion and workrate. I will do the dirty work when it needs to be done.”

Robinson was initially with Leeds United as a schoolboy before joining Manchester City’s academy in 2016, featuring in the EFL Trophy before being promoted to the Elite Development Squad in 2020.

After battling back from serious injury, Robinson played 16 times in the Professional Development League before joining Port Vale in 2022.

Robinson played 22 times in League Two for Vale before then moving to Kidderminster Harriers where he was a regular in the National League.

The versatile defender primarily operates right-back but can also play at centre-half.

He will be joined at The Silverlands by former team-mate Tate Campbell following the midfielder's departure from Hereford FC.

Meanwhile, Buxton announced two eye-catching pre-season friendlies with Man City bringing a team to town on 26th July.

Stockport County will then travel to Buxton for a friendly on 29th July, before Buxton travel to Warrington Town for their final pre-season game on 2 August.

