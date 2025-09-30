‘It was a game of two halves’ - Buxton boss after FA Cup win

John McGrath was delighted with Saturday's win.

​John McGrath was delighted with his Buxton players after they secured FA Cup progress last weekend.

The dramatic 3-2 win at Marine saw four penalties awarded in the second-half and the Bucks netting a late winner with the last of them, dispatched by Tai Sodje.

And McGrath said afterwards that he was pleased to see his side ultimately progress through to a tie at either Runcorn Linnets or Ashton United in the fourth qualifying round.

He said: “It was the old game of two halves. I thought we were superb in the first-half and had we been two or three up going into half-time I don’t think Marine would have complained.

"But we just never got going in the second-half and didn’t do what we were good at at all. We didn’t string four or five passes together and everything was rushed, or long and we didn’t defend properly.

"I’ve played a lot of football over the years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen four penalties in one game, but thankfully we’ve come through it.

"We took their onslaught and were 2-1 down so it shows great character from the boys and I know people harp on about them being a young group and so on, but they’re all men in there.

"That was a really good response away from home in what was a really important tie for us.”

Buxton return to action this weekend with a home game against Darlington, who sit just a point behind the Bucks in the National League North standings.

McGrath added: “It’s been well documented that we’ve been really good in small spells in games, and really good in large spells of first or second halves.

"So we are working on it, we want a full 90 minutes from the boys. We’re a full-time football club so physically the lads should be able to do it for 90 minutes, and we have the benefit of five substitutes this year which if you’re bringing on five full-time playeres is a massive bonus.

"So I hope it comes and then maintains itself for the rest of the season.”