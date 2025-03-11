​Gaffer praises Buxton display

John McGrath felt it was a great all-round display at Oxford City.

​John McGrath was a proud man after Buxton came away from one of the world’s famous centres of learning with a 7-0 win over Oxford City.

​It was a top-of-the-class performance, not only by the goal scorers, but all those who pulled on the Buxton shirt to consolidate their place in the Vanarama National League North table.

To their credit, the hosts kept battling away, in spite of being three goals down before half-time and reduced to ten men through a sending off early in the second half.

But McGrath hailed the win as superb. He said: “Our levels of energy were brilliant. I might be biased, but i think we are the best footballing team in this division."

Goal scorers as the game progressed were Luke Brennan on 38 minutes (penalty) and 48, Connor Kirby 44, Johnny Johnston in first-half stoppage time and 71, Keziah Martin on 63 and Faisu Sangare on 73.

McGrath added: "A result like this has been coming. Everyone was really positive and it was a great three points.

"The boys know that the season's run-in is massive for us. It was brilliant that the goals came from all over the pitch and skipper Connor Kirby's goal was particularly satisfying.

"It was an all around performance from the squad. On Tuesday we go again to host Spennymoor, and we're now top scorers in the league."

Tuesday's home game with Spennymoor Town was played after this week’s Advertiser went to press. The sides played out a 1-1 draw earlier in the season.

That match then leads into a trip south to Brackley Town on Saturday.

The Bucks’ hosts were top-of-the-table ahead of the midweek fixtures, a point ahead of Scunthorpe, but both were in action on Tuesday night so that situation may have changed by the weekend.

Nevertheless, a tough challenge awaits for Buxton against a side who had won five games in a row prior to the midweek trip to King’s Lynn Town.