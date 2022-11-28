FA Cup adventure ends for Buxton as Ipswich ease to victory

Connor Kirby gets up for a header as Buxton attack at Ipswich. Photo: Matchday Images.

There was rarely much doubt as to which way the game would go, such was Ipswich’s dominance and overall superior quality and strength, but that’s not to discredit the Bucks who defended well for large portions of the game and made life difficult for their Suffolk hosts.

And whilst an improvement in league form now remains top priority for Bucks boss Jamie Vermiglio, this experience can only have been a positive one for him and his players.

Ipswich controlled things from the off, Wes Burns down the right in particular a threat with several crosses into the box – some dealt with well by the Bucks defence, while one or two brought goal threats as Conor Chaplin twice went close, the second well saved by Theo Richardson.

Buxton nearly opened the scoring six minutes in, Sean Newton’s header saved by Christian Walton after Sam Osborne had found space to get a cross in.

Gassan Ahadbe headed wide and Cameron Humphreys’ strike grazed the crossbar, but the opening goal finally came on 33 minutes when Chaplin made space in the penalty area and found the corner of the net.

Five minutes later it was two, Ahadme turning the ball in after good work from Kyle Edwards whose low ball in bypassed Richardson and Ahadme was there on the line to bundle it in.

The second-half saw Ipswich continue to dominate, Edwards volleying just wide before Chaplin got his second on 74 minutes with a cracking drive from 25 yards.

Buxton’s best moment came soon afterwards when debutant Max Conway broke into the penalty area and got round Walton but his cross-shot from an angle was cleared off the line.

Ipswich then got their fourth in stoppage time as Kayden Jackson dispossessed Newton 40 yards out before running on and finishing low past Richardson to put the seal on the League One side’s victory and send them into round three.

Nearly 600 Bucks fans, noisy throughout, gave their side a rousing send-off after the final whistle, their team remaining on the pitch for several minutes to applaud their support.