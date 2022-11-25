LIVE BLOG: Ipswich Town v Buxton - FA Cup Second Round
Buxton face one of the biggest matches in their history on Sunday as they travel to League One high-flyers Ipswich Town in the second round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Our man Mark Duffy is at Portman Road to bring you a live blog on the game, which kicks off at 5pm.
Join the blog from around 4pm to get the latest team news and then updates throughout the game.
Ipswich Town v Buxton - LIVE
Key Events
- Match kicks off at 5pm
- Team news from around 4.15pm
- Hundreds of Bucks fans have made the long trip to Suffolk
- Ipswich team: Walton, Keogh, Davis, Morsy (c), Burns, Chaplin, Burgess, Ahadme, Vincent-Young, Edwards, Humphreys. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Jackson, Armin, Siziba, Agbaje, Ward, Chirewa.
- Buxton team: Richardson, Conway, Moult, Meikle, Kirby, Elliott, Poole, Brisley, Newton (c), McKay, Osborne. Subs: Hudson, Granite, De Girolamo, Gilchrist, Tasdemir, Bunn, Boden, Sherwood, Sargent
How many in?
Hard to tell how many will be here today but it seems the Bucks fans are alone in that stand opposite me (see photo earlier) and home fans will populate the lower tiers behind each goal and the stand I’m in. Wouldn’t have expected a sell out but hopefully limiting the areas open will condense the atmosphere a bit and make it a bit more lively.
Home fans will, of course, be expecting a win for the Tractor Boys, but there are a few hundred here who would beg to differ I’m sure. And who are we to argue...?
Not long now
Just 30 minutes until kick-off here at Portman Road. Ipswich have named a strong side for this one, including former Derby captain Richard Keogh and ex-Chesterfield man Sam Morsy.
Remember, the hosts are second in League One so this was about as tough a tie as the Bucks could have faced in this round. But the pressure is well and truly off Jamie Vermiglio’s men...and this is the FA Cup so anything can happen.
Bucks fans gathering
Buxton’s fans are up in that tier on the far side - I gather 500-600 or so have travelled down today.
Ipswich team...
And the hosts, Ipswich Town, line up as follows:
Walton, Keogh, Davis, Morsy (c), Burns, Chaplin, Burgess, Ahadme, Vincent-Young, Edwards, Humphreys
Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Jackson, Armin, Siziba, Agbaje, Ward, Chirewa.
The teams are in
Here’s how Buxton line up this afternoon:
Richardson, Conway, Moult, Meikle, Kirby, Elliott, Poole, Brisley, Newton (c), McKay, Osborne
Subs: Hudson, Granite, De Girolamo, Gilchrist, Tasdemir, Bunn, Boden, Sherwood, Sargent
The Bucks prepare...
In position...
Quite hard to find a position in the Portman Road press box that isn’t obscured by a big pillar or a TV camera.
Welcome from Portman Road
A warm (ish) welcome from a chilly but actually-milder-than-expected Portman Road as Buxton prepare to take on League One side Ipswich Town in the second round of the FA Cup.
A tough task awaits Jamie Vermiglio’s men, that’s for sure, but this is the FA Cup, so anything’s possible, right?
Stay tuned for team news and then live updates throughout the game.