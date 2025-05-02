Buxton suffer play-off heartbreak as Chester prevail

Tommy Elliott netted Buxton's only goal.

Buxton's season ended with a most gallant extra-time defeat at Chester on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National League North quarter-final play-off produced a superbly competitive, evenly-fought contest that was decided by Burke's goal following a 108th-minute free-kick.

But up to that point it seemed that either team could snatch victory and even after it, in the very last minute, Diego De Girolamo, added to the substitutes' bench following his return from his loan spell at Macclesfield, had a very good chance to equalise from a central position but he lifted his shot over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Similarly in the last minute pre-extra time, substitute Ben Sault had also missed the target in the same way when he had the opportunity to earn the semi-final tie at Kidderminster.

This was indeed a splendid occasion of which Buxton and manager John McGrath could rightly be proud. Nearly 500 visiting fans added much to the vibrant atmosphere as the players gave everything to the cause.

Looking for a third consecutive victory at the Deva, 'the Bucks', however, began nervily to concede a second-minute corner-kick as diminutive midfielder Murray cut in from the left to force a diving save by True Grant.

From the kick, a weak clearing header allowed the same player to net from 18 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonetheless, eight minutes later, the dangerous Luke Brennan went close with a free-kick that curled narrowly over the far angle, showing that the visitors were definitely in contention and in the 18th minute they netted a high-quality goal.

Kieran Burton's long, low-struck pass wide on the left freed Brennan for a cross that first found Johnny Johnston, then Tommy Elliott, who finished efficiently from eight yards to equalise.

Goals change games & for a time 'the Bucks' clearly had the better of the play but twice in a minute just prior to half-time there could have been a goal at either end. Firstly, at Buxton's end, both Bobby Faulkner and threatening home forward, Peers, miscued only six yards out.

Then Buxton went even closer as Brennan's delightful diagonal pass allowed Johnston to outpace his marker and plant a low cross-shot onto the inside of the far post via diving 'keeper Storer's outstretched fingers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even then, Johnston's first-half role was not yet complete as he reached the right by-line to deliver a low cut-back but without finding a colleague.

If the first half had been thrilling, the second period was lacking in goalmouth action. Both managers had done their interval work well in working out their opponents and as a result the well-matched teams largely cancelled each other out, but the fierce contest for midfield control remained unresolved despite the numerous substitutions that were made.

However, the first period of extra time once more produced goalmouth action aplenty. Murray again cut in from the left and his shot forced a fine, far-post save by Grant, then a rare defensive error allowed Dylan Mottley-Henry, last season a Buxton loanee, a one-on-one opportunity but Grant comfortably saved his low shot.

Meanwhile, Oli Ewing's 25-yard effort passed high and wide, then Buxton constructed an impressive passing move which promised more than it achieved. And so to the second period of extra time which brought the winner just when it seemed that penalties would be needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So now attention turns immediately to team-building for next season with the obvious joint-aims of signing capable new players and of securing the retention of the men who have contributed so much to a successful first season as a full-time club.

Buxton: Grant; Lusala (Trueman (Viggars)), Faulkner, Mann, Burton; Kirby (DE Girolamo), Ewing; Johnston (Popoola), Coleman (Sault), Brennan; Elliott (Martin). Unused Subs: Cooper.