Buxton sign former AFC Wimbledon and Hereford winger ahead of Barnsley battle

Winger Ryan McLean became the latest new face through the door at Buxton this week as they began their pre-season campaign in earnest.​

​The Bucks hosted Barnsley on Tuesday night, after this week’s Advertiser went to press, in their first outing of the summer.

Prior to that game, former AFC Wimbledon winger McLean was confirmed as having joined the club, having been released by the Dons at the end of last season.

The 25-year-old began his career in non-league with Newcastle Town and also spent two years at Hereford where he played over 80 times before his move into the professional game.

Whilst at Wimbledon, he had loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers and Yeovil Town and told the Bucks’ media channels that he’s delighted to have made the move.

He said: “I started off in the lower leagues and worked my way up – ending up at Hereford where I had a few enjoyable years.

"I went to Wimbledon and played a bit in the first year but then injured my ACL at the end of the first year so was out for pretty much the whole of last season.

"They went up and now I’m just wanting to come and play games and get back to where I was.

"I can play on either wing but am probably best on the right, or at wing back.

"I’m dynamic and like taking players on and have an eye for goal both as a scorer and creator. People say pace is my main attribute, getting at players and getting crosses in.

"It’s a good group here. I came and met the gaffer last week and the chairman and I can tell what they want to do and the setup of the future, how they want to progress with the new training ground and things like that.

"So they really sold it to me. The chairman reminded me I scored a hat-trick against Buxton for Newcastle Town and that he’s tried to sign me a few times.”

Following the Barnsley game, Buxton will then travel to the Republic of Ireland to face Ballymun United in Dublin next Tuesday night.