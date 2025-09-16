Buxton progress in the FA Cup with win over Redditch

Tai Sodje scored twice in Buxton's FA Cup win. Photo: Phil Peat.

Buxton secured a place in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win at home to Redditch United on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A much-improved second-half display, including an outstanding individual performance by striker Tai Sodje, earned Buxton a trip to league rivals Marine in the next round, having beaten an SPL Premier Central side who were the better side in the first-half.

The visitors chose to attack the Ashwood End and went close, more than once, to a first goal. In the 17th minute, home 'keeper Paul Cooper fractionally got first to a dangerous diagonal ball, then Utd midfielder Bunn fired an 18-yard drive wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buxton had lost left-back Sammy Robinson to injury by quarter-time as Redditch continued to have the better of the exchanges, with forward Bruck cutting back low a ball from the by-line to evade everyone and midfielder Soleman's powerful, long-range effort having Cooper scrambling along his goal-line to see it pass wide.

Thoroughly out of sorts, the Bucks attacked but rarely and only late in the half did they begin to threaten. A magnificent ball from deep up the left touchline by Kieran Burton freed Luke Brennan for what should have been the opening goal but for him a most unusual heavy first touch spoiled the opportunity, then substitute Max Bardell's hanging cross was splendidly claimed by United's Warmington, the on-loan 'keeper from Birmingham City.

Soon after half-time the visiting custodian produced the save of the afternoon. From a lofted Brennan left-wing cross, Sodje delivered what looked a certain scoring headed effort, but Warmington pushed it away brilliantly.

The hosts were already showing more enterprise, partly as a result of a half-time substitution in which the more attacking Will Trueman at right-back had replaced Hartlepool Utd loanee, Louis Stephenson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it was Sodje's pace which created the opportunity for the first goal. Burton's shrewd, 20-yard forward pass set the striker racing onto it only for him to be fouled at the edge of the penalty area and referee Luis Griffiths awarded a 'spot-kick'.

Brennan's 55th-minute perfect execution sent the 'keeper the wrong way and launched Buxton en route to victory as now Redditch seemed to lose both belief and energy after their immediate response came to nought.

The outcome was soon even less in doubt as Sodje added a brace of delightfully-taken goals. His first was developed by a fine, penetrative Trueman through-ball and the striker, showing great calmness and composure, rounded Warmington to net in supreme style.

In the 84th minute the impressive Sodje repeated the skill displayed for his first goal. At half-way Brennan's deflected challenge allowed Sodje to race away and find the same far corner of the net as previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, by virtue of their clearest victory of the season to date, Buxton proceed in the famous competition on a day when as many as six National League North clubs were eliminated and at least one other was bound to follow as Southport entertained Radcliffe in a midweek replay.

Bucks: Cooper; Stephenson (Trueman), Ward, Burton, Robinson (Bardell); Kirby, Coleman; Hall (McLean), Greaves (Hill), Brennan; Sodje (Johnston). Unused Subs: Melville & Martin.