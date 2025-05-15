Buxton learn National League North opponents as line-up is announced

Buxton finished seventh in the National League North. Photo: Phil Peat.

Buxton now know who they will come up against in next season’s National League North after the FA issued their league allocations on Thursday.

The Bucks reached the play-off stage of this season’s campaign, losing out to Chester FC who will take on Scunthorpe United in Sunday’s play-off final.

The loser of that will remain in the National League North. New faces to enter the division next season will be AFC Fylde, relegated from the National League’s top flight, plus promoted sides AFC Telford United, Bedford Town, Macclesfield FC, Merthyr Town and Worksop Town.

The full list of sides for next season reads: AFC Fylde, AFC Telford United, Alfreton Town, Bedford Town, Buxton, Chorley, Curzon Ashton, Darlington, Hereford, Kidderminster Harriers, King’s Lynn Town, Leamington, Macclesfield, Marine, Merthyr Town, Oxford Town, Peterborough Sports, Radcliffe, Scarborough Athletic, South Shields, Southport, Spennymoor Town, Worksop Town and either Scunthorpe United or Chester FC.

All allocations remain subject to change, pending any appeals, ahead of final ratification in the coming weeks.