Buxton gaffer pleased with a point at Kidderminster

John McGrath says hard work earned his players a point.

​John McGrath was pleased with his Buxton side’s commitment as they drew 2-2 at Kidderminster Harriers on Saturday.

​Bucks fans who watched the Emirates FA Cup tie between Buxton and Kidderminster Harriers in September would have witnessed a strong visiting side, who won the subsequent replay comfortably.

So they might have felt uneasy about their league trip to the Harriers, but keeping to a game plan and playing with determination, they fully deserved their 2-2 draw, aided by goals from Connor Kirby and Diego De Girolamo.

In an entertaining game there was early pressure from the home side, on top in the first half. True Grant in the Buxton goal was busy and successful until the 36th minute, when he could only help a Caleb Richards shot into the net.

It took until the 64th minute for the first equaliser, with hardworking skipper Kirby racing in to slot the ball home. After 68 minutes it was 2-1 to the home side, a penalty by Amari Morgan-Smith just out of reach of goalkeeper Grant.

The Bucks started to dominate for the first time in the game and substitute De Girolamo took his chance superbly in the 83rd minute. So, honours were shared and the Bucks were 10th in the Vanarama National League North table going into Tuesday’s home game with Scarborough, played after this week’s Advertiser went to press.

McGrath said: "There was considerable commitment, although we were poor first half. We made changes at the break and the energy levels were top class in the second half.

"Kidderminster are a very good side but we worked hard and created the best second half chances. Connor's was a great goal, then a touch of brilliance from Diego for the second. He is such a talented player and thoroughly deserved his goal.

"I'm hoping to have more players back from injury for the visit of Scarborough. We're raring to go."

Buxton then go to league leaders Scunthorpe on Saturday and host Brackley Town next Tuesday.