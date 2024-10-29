Buxton FC agree to ground share with Farsley Celtic FC until mid December

Five home games for Farsley Celtic FC will be played at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium as the Yorkshire team upgrades its pitch.

Following recent conversations between Buxton Football Club, Farsley Celtic Football Club and The National League, the Stags have confirmed the two clubs have agreed to a groundshare at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, for an initial period to December 2024.

A spokesperson for Buxton FC said: “This agreement will see Farsley Celtic play their five scheduled home fixtures at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium, up to and including their fixture with Brackley Town on Saturday December, 21.

“It is hoped that Farsley Celtic will then be able to return to their usual home ground to fulfil their remaining fixtures, however we have agreed that this deal can be extended up to the end of the 2024/2025 season should this be required.

The Silverlands, home of Buxton FC which will be ground sharing with Farsley Celtic FC until mid December. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We look forward to hosting Farsley Celtic and offer a warm welcome to the TSS to their players, staff and supporters.”

Farsley Celtic are looking to upgrade their pitch to a 4G and now have agreed to start and finish dates for the scheduled work.

They almost had a deal for a ground share with a lower league club but as Farsley were higher ranking they would have taken priority for fixture dates so the club had to quickly find a team in the same league willing to share.

A spokesperson for the club, which is between Bradford and Leeds, said: “It was also apparent through our enquiries that with winter coming up an all weather surface pitch was required, as many venues approached were worried about damage to their surfaces.

“We aren't local to anyone geographically speaking, so Buxton is actually one of the closest available venues that met the required criteria, and they were kind enough to be of great assistance to us in this. “This is a short term temporary arrangement, and is the closest ground available to us that were willing to support and help us that met the leagues requirement. Once again, many thanks to Buxton for their help in this matter.”

This does mean when Buxton FC play Farsley on Saturday December, 14 although the match will be at the Silverlands it will mean the Bucks are the away team.