​Buxton clung on to secure FA Cup replay

Buxton clung on under sustained pressure in the last quarter-hour on Saturday to earn a 1-1 draw and second chance of making FA Cup progress in Worcestershire.

Gritty, utterly determined defending kept the Harriers at bay as they forced several corners and a headed clearance from under the bar while piling on the pressure at the Ashwood End.

Such an exciting end was in marked contrast to the oh-so-disappointing first hour of this tie which in that period lacked the passion of many previous, rousing Silverlands cup contests.

Lacking five injured front-line players and with regular loanee marksman Ben Andreucci on the substitutes' bench, Diego De Girolamo and Tommy Elliott still looked capable of unlocking the visitors' comfortable rearguard but the hosts generally seemed too cautious and cagey in their approach to threaten more than occasionally.

These two experienced players created their team's only first-half opening in the ninth minute. De Girolamo showed consummate skill in controlling an accurate long ball forward and when Elliott crossed from the left, the striker chested the ball wide.

With most of Buxton's play concentrating on their left, the returning Jack Stobbs on the right was starved of both support and possession.

For their part the Harriers in that first hour seemed content to play well within themselves and likewise threatened only occasionally, with man-of-the-match Kieran Burton regularly thwarting their attacking attempts, aided by Elliott in the 38th minute when robbing Bradford City loanee Harry Ibbitson, after home 'keeper True Grant had conceded possession in the final third.

After half-time the Bucks did show rather more urgency but it was the visitors who went close when Jack Lambert fired a 56th-minute rising drive over the angle.

However, nine minutes on, a Buxton corner-kick caused turmoil close to goal and Burton forced the ball over the goal-line.

But the lead lasted a mere four minutes as a right-flank, low cross was guided out of Grant's reach by Ibbitson.

The Bucks did produce a response when substitute Djavan Pedro couldn't find the necessary headed finish from Ben Sault's cross, but ultimately the spoils were shared.