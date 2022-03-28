Buxton boss taking it one step at a time as title race with South Shields nears climax

Buxton manager Steve Cunningham is taking it one game at a time. His side are two clear at the top with five to go.

The Bucks extended their unbeaten run to 11 at the weekend with a commanding 3-0 win at Witton Albion.

It leaves them two points clear of South Shields with five games to go.

“At the moment, we haven't won anything,” said Cunningham. “We are in control of our own destiny and we did our job on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have just got to go into the next game working hard. We will work hard in training and look at the footage of Lancaster.

“We won’t over complicate it and we will focus on our own game and not them. We respect them and we owe them a result and a performance from the game at their place.

“They are a tough top team and they won't just come to play good football. They will get stuck in and it will be a tough game.

“We are fighting for the title and it is a big week ahead.”

Goals from Dan Cowan, Warren Clarke and Diego De Girolamo secured the victory.

It was a second-half display which left Cunningham delighted.

“It was a professional performance,” he added. “We looked sloppy in the first half, but the pitch was a bit lively and we were getting used to it.

“It was dry and bouncing around but we took control of the game and scored a good goal to settle the nerves.