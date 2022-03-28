Buxton boss taking it one step at a time as title race with South Shields nears climax
Buxton boss Steve Cunningham insists his side are taking it one game at a time as they edge closer to the title.
The Bucks extended their unbeaten run to 11 at the weekend with a commanding 3-0 win at Witton Albion.
It leaves them two points clear of South Shields with five games to go.
“At the moment, we haven't won anything,” said Cunningham. “We are in control of our own destiny and we did our job on Saturday.
“We have just got to go into the next game working hard. We will work hard in training and look at the footage of Lancaster.
“We won’t over complicate it and we will focus on our own game and not them. We respect them and we owe them a result and a performance from the game at their place.
“They are a tough top team and they won't just come to play good football. They will get stuck in and it will be a tough game.
“We are fighting for the title and it is a big week ahead.”
Goals from Dan Cowan, Warren Clarke and Diego De Girolamo secured the victory.
It was a second-half display which left Cunningham delighted.
“It was a professional performance,” he added. “We looked sloppy in the first half, but the pitch was a bit lively and we were getting used to it.
“It was dry and bouncing around but we took control of the game and scored a good goal to settle the nerves.
“We had a talk at half-time to sharpen up. They came out and blew them away and we were in full control in the second half.”