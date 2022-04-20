Buxton boss Steve Cunningham wants to win the league in style at Stalybridge Celtic

Steve Cunningham wants the focus to remain and a professional job to be done at Stalybridge.

Only an 11 goal swing can deny Buxton from landing the Northern Premier League table when they head to Stalybridge Celtic at the weekend.

But despite the Bucks having more than one hand on the title, Cunningham says there is still a job to be done.

“It was a big game against a local rival, and a revenge moment for us, so emotions over spilt a bit.” he said.

“It was great to see, but there has to be a level of calmness this week as we are not officially champions.

“We are a bit battle-scarred with a small squad and having had two games in quick succession.

“We have to go there and be professional and do our job. We are unbeaten in the last 15 games and we need to keep that going.

“We go there to try and win the league in style and then we will be able to say we have finally done it.

“South Shields are more than capable of winning 5 or 6-0 and you just never know in football.

“If we don't turn up and end up losing heavily we will look like the biggest clowns in football and we can't have that.

“We have to keep our focus. We want to win the game and sign the season off in style.”

Cunningham was also quick to praise the fans who turned out in record numbers of 2,456 to see the 1-0 win over Matlock.

“If we can average 1,000 a week at home in National League North we would be one of the best supported teams in the league,” he said.

“The fans were immense and what I like is that there is no real aggro, bad behaviour or idiots.

“The fans aren't over the top with what they do, it is great seeing the amount of kids, families young and old.

“They have been waiting a long time to see this moment and it was a reward for all the fans.

“When I first came in the average crowd was about 300.

"The FA Cup galvanised the town and they saw the potential of what the team could do.

“They stuck with us through the bad patch and those scenes at the end will always stick with me.