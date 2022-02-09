Buxton boss believes his side are back at it after victory over Basford United

Buxton boss Steve Cunningham was delighted to get the win as the Bucks start to find their form again.

Sean Newton hit the winner in the 72nd minute as the Bucks cut the gap on leaders Matlock to four points.

It gives them seven points in their last three games and firmly ends the recent long run without a victory.

“You hear comments from people, and I get that, that is football, but we have just taken seven out of nine poins,” he said.

“The performance levels are always there and we always create chances.

“We turned the corner when we came back three times against Warrington. We also showed great character at the weekend to come back twice against South Shields.

“There is a togetherness in the team, a victory always does that, Saturday in some ways felt like a victory even though it was a draw.

“The celebrations with the players and the fans tonight show what we have got.

“It is only three points and we are not getting carried away. We are working hard though and the win means a lot to us.

“It is one to enjoy but we will make sure we don’t get too high.”

Cunningham was also quick to praise the impact of new signing Newton, who also took the man-of-the-match honours.

“It was a belter for us from Newton and a really composed finish,” he said.

“Sean has a wealth of experience and quality and has been nothing but positive since he came in.

“His performance was superb tonight. I would like to think all the players that we brought in have made good contributions and I’m just really pleased for Sean in his first start and first home game.

“It wasn't just him who got us the win, all the players were fantastic and it is nice to get the clean sheet as well.”

Attention now turns to an away trip to Nantwich with Cunningham urging Buxton to keep building momentum.

“Bounce wins in this league are really important,” he added. “Saturday was a good point as long as we won tonight.

“If we get the win on Saturday it will be 10 points out of 12 and we are hitting forn at the right time when maybe others aren't.

“Every team goes through it (poor run of form) and we have come through it now.

“We have to go there and do the job and be professional.

“We are still a bit patched up, but we will have a good following on Saturday and we have to go there and do the job.