Bucks legends head to Matlock​

Tommy Elliott

​​Two key members of Buxton’s squad have left the club at the end of their contracts to join local rivals Matlock Town.

Striker Diego DeGirolamo, 29, who spent the latter part of the campaign on loan at Macclesfield, has left the Bucks after a legendary career with the club that saw him score 120 goals in 230 appearances.

Also leaving is this season’s Player of the Year Tommy Elliott, who scored in his final game for the club at Chester in the play-offs, and who was with Buxton for five-and-a-half years, making 163 appearances and scoring 35 goals.

Elliott posted on X: “Can’t thank the club, chairman, staff, players and fans enough for the previous years but especially this season with how far we’ve come as a group.”

Diego DeGirolamo

DeGirolamo also posted on X, saying: “I’ve met friends for life and made memories I will never forget.

“Would like to wish the club, the chairman and the fans all the success in the future.

“This club made me fall back in love with football and I will forever be grateful for that”

Loanees True Grant, Ethan Mann, Bobby Faulkner, Cian Coleman, Dan Ogwuru and Oli Ewing have also all returned to their parent clubs after successful spells with the Bucks this season.

*Boss John McGrath was keen to look ahead positively despite the Bucks losing their play-off eliminator at Chester FC last Wednesday.

The 2-1 defeat brought the Bucks’ first season as a full-time club to an end, Tom Elliott’s goal not enough as Chester progressed before then also beating Kidderminster in the semi-final on Sunday to set up a final at Scunthorpe on May 18.

McGrath told fans: “Our progress over the last 12 months has been nothing short of incredible, starting from scratch and creating the template for the future of our football club.

"As we ramp up our planning for the next campaign, I would like to thank our wonderful supporters for sticking by us as we built the new chapter and your positive reaction since our play-off defeat.”