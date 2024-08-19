​Boss delighted as Bucks march on

John McGrath looks on during Saturday's win. Photo: Jason Chadwick.

​John McGrath was delighted to see his Buxton players make it two wins out of two as they saw off Farsley Celtic at the Tarmac Silverlands Stadium on Saturday.

In a match switched to Buxton having originally been scheduled to take place in Yorkshire, Josh Popoola struck the winning goal in the second-half after Ben Sault had opened the scoring in the first.

And McGrath was pleased to take another win despite late pressure from the visitors, centre-half Kieran Burton being named man-of-the-match perhaps a sign of the effort needed at the back in the closing stages.

He said: “We had to ride our luck a bit in the second half but our young group of players found a way.

"The defence was really strong, dealing with every corner kick and long throw to get us over the line.

"I was really pleased with the first 45 minutes, now we must work on matching this kind of success in second halves as well.

"The noise from the Railway End was brilliant and the lads and staff really appreciate it. They love it. We're now six points from six and the next opportunity for progress is at home to Darlington on Tuesday."

The midweek game with Darlington was played after this week’s Advertiser went to press but with the Farsley game having been switched, provided the rare occurrence of a team starting the season with three home games in a row.

Going into Tuesday’s game, Buxton were one of five teams with a 100 per cent record from their games so far, while Darlington were without a victory.

The Bucks will hit the road for the first time on Saturday when they make the trip south to Peterborough Sports, before they then return to the TSS to take on newly-promoted Marine on Bank Holiday Monday.

Buxton then go to Southport on August 31.

*Buxton have completed the signing of young winger Archie White.

The youngster will be on a dual registration deal with Long Eaton United, having come through the Chesterfield academy and previously spent time with Matlock Town.