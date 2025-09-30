A tale of four penalties as Buxton progress in the FA Cup

Tai Sodje netted twice in Saturday's win.

Buxton progressed to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup after a thrilling 3-2 win at Marine on Saturday.

But they had to score twice late in the tie to come from behind to achieve that, in a game that saw four second-half penalties, three of them converted.

In the now 40 post-war visits to College Road, there can rarely have been a half as packed with drama and incident as Saturday's second period, with only the 5-5 draw of eight years ago running it close.

That, however, had hardly seemed likely at half-time after the visitors had established both control and a one-goal lead, which had come on the quarter-hour in simple fashion. A long ball forward out of defence released the returning Tai Sodje to use his searing pace from half-way to outstrip his marker, home captain, Josh Wardle. Running on, the striker confidently slipped the ball past Everton loan 'keeper, Fraser Barnsley and into goal.

Luke Brennan on the left looked the most likely to create another clear opening as he had the beating for pace of right-back, Adam Thomas. In the 37th minute, from his dash to the by-line, Sodje headed Brennan's chipped cross onto the roof of the net.

After half-time 'the Mariners' emerged with renewed vigour to prevent 'the Bucks' from settling to their previous rhythm and at the hour, the hosts were awarded the first of as many as three penalties in 12 minutes.

The award, for a push on recently-introduced substitute, Finlay Sinclair-Smith, seemed 'soft' even to the Marine faithful but nonetheless midfielder Ashley Hunter powered home the equaliser.

Six minutes later 'the Mariners' were awarded a second spot-kick, this time for an undoubted Callum Kirby hand-ball. Hunter's next kick was less well-directed and the athletic Paul Cooper saved with a high foot.

Pressure from Deniche Hill forced Blackpool loanee forward, Terry Bondo, to fire the rebound wide so the score remained 1-1.

But just five minutes later Ward handled in a six-yard box melee, leading to Marine's third penalty award. This time the award was entrusted to striker George Newell, whose firm, well-placed drive gave his team a 2-1 lead, though Cooper had managed to get his left hand to the ball.

Showing character and spirit in abundance, Buxton now seized the initiative to regain control in a distinctly urgent, direct manner, with the equaliser netted in the 77th minute at close range by Tate Campbell.

Almost at once, Buxton replaced the injured Brennan with Johnny Johnston who had also returned from injury, but it was another substitute, Ryan McLean who made the greater impact from the right flank and in the 86th minute he was clearly fouled for the visitors' only penalty award which Sodje dispatched with power and precision.

Marine gamely sought a second equaliser but in vain. Therefore, the Mariners' 89-year wait to avenge a 1936 FA Cup defeat by Buxton will have to wait at least a little longer.