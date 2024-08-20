Watch more of our videos on Shots!

History was made at Buxton on Sunday when Georgie Macey the women’s 1st team captain scored the first century for a woman.

In a tight game against Upton 1st XI in Division 2 of the Cheshire Women’s Cricket League. Upton made 178 for 9 off their 35 overs, Sophie Tremble with some fantastic bowling finishing with 3 wickets for 33 runs for Buxton. In reply, Buxton finished 13 runs short, Georgie Macey 104.

On Saturday, Buxton 1st XI picked up 9 points but not the win they desperately needed. The visitors were fellow relegation side Shipley Hall. Buxton lost the toss and were put into bat by Shipley Hall on yet another dry at the park. Thanks to some fine batting from Ram Goli (46) and Matt Whitehouse (49), Buxton found themselves 122-3 and looking to add runs with 15 overs left in the innings. Some tight bowling pegged the home side back but thanks to important contributions from Alfie Bunting and Matt Poole, Buxton finished 202-7 after their 45 overs.

Buxton got off to a flying start with Eddy Donnelly picking up a wicket with his first ball. Shipley fought back well and found themselves 86-2. Two quick bowling changes bought on Corey Griffin and Nick Allen who plugged away both picking up two wickets each. At 159-6 Buxton found themselves in control of the game. Some quick scoring from the away sides number 7 kept them in contention, but young Alfie Bunting put a stop to these effort picking up 3 wickets and reducing the away side to 169-9. With 34 runs needed for Shipley and only 1 wicket needed for the home side, victory felt imminent. But this wasn’t to be. Shipley’s number 9 and 11 scoring the winning runs in the 44th over bought what seemed to be an unlikely victory. Shipley Hall 203 for 9 off 44.3 overs. Another tough day at the office for the home side. Who travel to high flyers Mickleover in hope of a positive result next week.

Georgie Macey 1st women's 100 for Buxton CC

The 2nd XI continued their dominant season in Division 6 North with a 7 wicket win over Riddings 2nd XI and extend their lead at the top by 19 points. Riddings batting first made 111 all out off 28.1 overs, Zia Ul Islam taking 4 wickets for 24 and Umair Ali taking 3 wickets for 19. Buxton 112 for 3 in 22.3 overs in reply, Zia Ul Islam 39.

The 3rd XI in Division 8 North, came up against a strong Holmesfield team. Batting first Buxton made 198 for 8 off 40 overs, Richard Bunting 35 not out, Sam Longden 31. Holmesfield 201 for 1 off 30 overs.

The 4th XI got a winning-draw against Belper Amateurs 3rd XI with a fantastic partnership of 205 between Gareth Crispin & Faye Smith. Gareth finishing on a fantastic 100 not out & Faye Smith on 64 not out, but they couldn’t sadly bowl Belper out. Buxton 205.0 off 38 overs. Belper 195 for 5 off 41.5 overs.