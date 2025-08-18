Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League Round Up
Division 1 – Saturday 16th August
Birch Vale 1st XI secured a convincing 73-run victory over Old Glossop 1st XI in a key Division 1 encounter. Batting first, Birch Vale posted a competitive total of 200 all out, with strong contributions from J Leyland (54) and K Sharp (56). E Walsh was the pick of the Old Glossop bowlers, claiming an impressive 5 for 53. In reply, Old Glossop struggled to gain momentum and were dismissed for 127, falling well short of the target.
In a high-scoring affair at Dinting the away side Broadbottom emerged victorious over Dinting 1st XI by 65 runs. Broadbottom posted a dominant 313 for 9, largely thanks to a blistering knock of 146 from 120 balls by J Brotherton, which included 17 boundaries and 7 sixes. Despite a valiant 69 from R Nixon for Dinting, J Riley’s 6 for 59 ensured the hosts were bowled out for 248.
A thrilling contest unfolded between Hayfield 1st XI and Tintwistle 1st XI, ending in a rare tie. Tintwistle, boosted by K Davies’ 75, were matched by Hayfield’s total of 180 all out to leave both teams sharing the points.
Newton 1st XI delivered a dominant performance away at Hazel Grove 1st XI, winning by 136 runs. J Mercer fell just short of a century with a fine 98 as Newton posted 221 for 9. G Diedericks then tore through the Hazel Grove batting line-up, finishing with 5 for 31 as the hosts were skittled for just 85.
Dove Holes 1st XI claimed a comfortable 66-run win over New Mills 1st XI. After being bowled out for 165, their bowlers ensured New Mills were dismissed for 99, sealing a valuable away victory.
High Lane 1st XI made light work of their run chase against Whaley Bridge 1st XI. After bowling the hosts out for a paltry 64, High Lane cruised to 65 for 2, completing an emphatic 8-wicket win.
Division 2 – Saturday 16th August
Dinting 2nd XI continued their strong form with an 87-run win over Broadbottom 2nd XI. R Townsend led the way with the bat, scoring a commanding 91 in their total of 216 for 4. Broadbottom faltered in reply and were all out for 129.
Chapel 1st XI edged a low-scoring affair against Charlesworth 1st XI, winning by 3 wickets. After restricting Charlesworth to 110 all out, Chapel battled to 115 for 7 in a nervy chase.
Pott Shrigley 1st XI secured a comfortable 8-wicket win over Dove Holes 2nd XI. Chasing 136, they eased home thanks to an unbeaten 74 from T Fletcher.
Newton 2nd XI posted a commanding 261 for 8 before bowling Hazel Grove 2nd XI out for 159 to seal a 102-run win. A strong all-round display saw Newton continue to challenge at the top end of the table.
Buxworth 1st XI overpowered Old Glossop 2nd XI, winning by 121 runs. C Reynolds’ unbeaten 67 helped Buxworth to 243 for 6 before they dismissed the hosts for just 122.
Hollingworth 1st XI cruised to a 10-wicket win over Tintwistle 2nd XI. After bowling their opponents out for 109, their openers knocked off the target without loss.
Sunday League – 17th August
In the North Division, Newton 3rd XI were clinical in their 9-wicket win over Mottram 4th XI, chasing down 99 with ease. Meanwhile, Stalybridge 3rd XI held their nerve in a tight contest to edge out Glossop 3rd XI by 9 runs.
In the South Division, Dove Holes 3rd XI secured a thrilling 8-run win against Broadbottom 3rd XI, defending 194/9 with great discipline. Hawk Green 3rd XI showcased their dominance with a crushing 137-run win over Whaley Bridge 2nd XI, posting 243 for 5 before rolling their opponents for 106. High Lane 3rd XI chased down 161 with six wickets in hand against Marple & Compstall 6th XI.
In the Development Division, Hazel Grove 3rd XI posted 193 for 6 to beat Broadbottom 4th XI by 44 runs. Offerton 3rd XI edged past New Mills 3rd XI by 3 wickets, chasing down 151 with grit and composure.