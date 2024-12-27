Buxton win Boxing Day derby against Alfreton

Tommy Elliott, scorer of the Bucks' second Boxing Day goal.

In a fast-moving Boxing Day Vanarama National League North encounter at the Tarmac Silverlands, Buxton and Derbyshire neighbours Alfreton Town served up some stirring bank holiday entertainment for an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 1,000, the Bucks running out 3-2 winners to go fifth in the league table.

All five goals came in the first half. Alfreton, masters of the long-ball game, found the net first, a 10th minute strike by Lewis Salmon. Kieran Burton hit back for the Bucks eight minutes later, Tommy Elliott's 28th minute goal gave the home side the lead, Max Hunt equalised (35 minutes), before the decisive third for the Bucks, a Ben Sault special on the stroke of half-time.

Team manager John McGrath described Buxton's performance as "professional and very mature".

He said: "I was delighted with how the lads fought back from going a goal down and they continued to follow the game plan as we deservedly took the points. These were probably my favourite three points of the season. We created numerous chances throughout the game, including during the goalless second half.

Overall, it was a professional performance and now we must prepare for Chorley. They will provide a different kind of challenge, but we'll be ready."

Buxton visit Chorley on New Year's Day for a 3pm kick-off. Lancashire side Chorley are just one place behind the Bucks, separated by goal difference. They've picked up 23 of their 38 points this season from home fixtures.