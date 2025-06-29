Buxton triumph over league leaders Ockbrook & Borrowash

Under 15s win by 19 runs

Buxton 1st XI secured a historic and hard-fought victory against table-toppers Ockbrook & Borrowash 2nd XI on Saturday in what proved to be a thrilling contest in a tightly packed Division 2 league.

Coming into the fixture on a run of strong form, Buxton were buoyed by belief as they hosted the high-flying visitors, aiming to beat Ockbrook’s second team for the first time.

Winning the toss on a sunny afternoon, Buxton chose to bat on a flat, dry wicket, despite a steady crosswind. They faced a stern test early on against Ockbrook’s newly demoted Sri Lankan opening bowler, who struck early. Joel Sanchez was trapped LBW for a nought, and Ben Marsden, so often the anchor of the innings, was dismissed by a cleverly disguised slower ball, caught at gully for 20 runs.

However, Australian overseas Corey Griffin held firm. Showing great composure and stroke play, Griffin compiled a classy 87 before falling just short of what would have been a richly deserved maiden century on English soil, mistiming a shot to midwicket.

Buxton’s middle order and tail chipped in effectively to take the total to a competitive 243 for 9 off 45 overs, setting the stage for a gripping second innings.

Ockbrook’s reply began briskly, but Buxton soon wrestled back momentum. A sharp catch at mid-off removed one opener, before left-arm spinner Fran Slater turned the screw with an accurate and probing spell that stifled Ockbrook’s scoring. Seamers Harry Griffin and Eddie “Long Legs” Donnelly continued the pressure, varying pace and length cleverly to keep the chase in check.

Ockbrook’s young batting prospect, Myers, launched a spirited counterattack, clearing the ropes several times on the leg side. But his charge was halted when he fell to Corey Griffin, trapped LBW playing an audacious reverse hit.

A few dropped catches and weary fielders prolonged the contest, but Buxton eventually closed it out to seal a well-earned victory. Ockbrook 212 all out off 41.4 overs. The result sees them climb to second place in Division 2, with everything to play for as the season approaches its midpoint.

Buxton 2nd XI were playing away at Sandiacre Town 3rd XI in Division 5 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League and came home with a 1 run win after a very tight game. Batting first Buxton all out for 165 off 42.5 overs, Pat Cafferky top scored with 37 runs before being run out. The game went to the last ball of the game, with Sandiacre 164 for 8 off 45 overs.

Buxton 3rd XI also had a tight game, winning by 1 wicket away to Clowne Town 3rd XI in Division 8 North. Buxton put Clowne into bat and saw them make 161 for 9 off 40 overs, Chris Hazelhurst topped the bowling with 3 wickets for 22 runs off his 7 overs. In reply Buxton 165 for 9 off 38.4 overs, Tom Blakeman 53 runs. The 3rd team move up to 3rd in the league half way through the season.

Buxton 4th XI in Division 9 North at home to Clowne Town 4th XI. Match drawn. Buxton put in to bat scored 258 for 7 off 40 overs, Jack Clark with 79 runs, Noah McCahill 46 runs and Paul White 32 runs. Clowne Town batting made 163 for 8 off their 40 overs, Mike Samulak for Buxton taking 5 for 24 off 9 overs.

Buxton 5th XI playing in their first season and based at Great Longstone, picked up another win, their 6th out of 9 to move them to joint second in Division 10 North. Buxton won the toss and put visitors Matlock and Cromford Meadows 3rd XI into bat, scoring 128 all out off 35 overs, Scott Mackenzie taking 4 for 19 for Buxton. In reply Buxton scored the required runs in 26.5 overs with 131 for 1, Alastair Bearman 63 not out.

The under 15s had a good win last week against Matlock and Cromford Meadows under 15s in Group 2 of the Derbyshire juniors League. Buxton made 131 for 6 off 20 overs, Jack Sanchez top scoring with 26 runs. Matlock in reply 112 for 7 off 20 overs, Oliver Morris 2 for 21 with the ball. Buxton won by 19 runs.