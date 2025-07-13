Buxton fall to Derby Congregational in the heat

Buxton Cricket Club under 12s 2025

Saturday’s fixtures saw Buxton 1st XI host Derby Congregational 1st XI in Division 2 of the Derbyshire County Cricket League and on a blisteringly hot day at the Park, with temperatures soaring and tempers occasionally to match.

Buxton, having won the toss, elected to bat first on what looked a flat, sun-baked wicket.

The innings began promisingly, with Matt Poole seeing off a fiery opening spell from the visitors’ overseas professional. However, after doing the hard work, he gifted his wicket with a rash shot slapped straight to point, a moment that rather set the tone for the innings.

Corey Griffin, the Aussie import, batted with composure and flair, notching a fluent 36. His dismissal, a very unstylish drive over cover that found a fielder rather than the boundary, was emblematic of the day: unattractive and ultimately short-lived efforts.

Wickets continued to fall in frustrating fashion, with a combination of ill-judged strokes and some umpiring decisions that raised eyebrows (and, at times, voices) among the home faithful. Buxton never quite found the rhythm needed to build a competitive total. Buxton 131 all out off 32 overs.

Defending a modest score, Buxton turned to a mix of regular spinners and part-timers in the absence of several key bowlers away on holiday. Despite their efforts, Derby Congregational knocked off the runs with relative comfort, cruising home by seven wickets. 133 for 3 off 25.2 overs.

It was a disappointing day for Buxton, who were left to reflect on what might have been. But with the season still wide open and players set to return, there’s optimism in the camp. Onward and upward – plenty of cricket still to play.

Buxton 2nd XI lost away to Ashbourne 1st XI in Division 5 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League. Buxton won the toss and batted first, finishing on 190 for 8 off 45 overs. A. Allen 35. Ashbourne 192 for 4 off 41.2 overs. T. Griffin 3 for 36 runs for Buxton.

Buxton 3rd XI won by 2 wickets away to Alfreton 3rd XI. Alfreton batting first 108 all out off 38.1 overs, Mike Samulak 3 wickets for 36 runs for Buxton. In reply Buxton reached the required runs in 29.3 overs losing 8 wickets though, Luca Bartlett top batter with 46 runs.

Buxton 4th XI also won in Division 9 North by 3 wickets against Whittington Wanderers 2nd XI. Buxton won the toss and Whittington off 40 overs made 133 for 5 wickets. Buxton 135 for 7 off 34 overs.

Buxton 5th XI lost to Hollinsend Methodists 3rd XI in Division 10 North by 8 wickets. Buxton 81 all out, Richard Lewis 37 runs. Hollinsend 82 for 2 off 12.3 overs.

Junior cricket at Buxton is having another good season with many juniors playing in one of the five senior Saturday teams. Last week the Under 15’s had a great win against top of the league Clifton Under 15’s, bowling them all out for 94 with Ryder Bunting taking a 5fer - congratulations!!

In reply, the Buxton team cruised to victory by knocking off their total in 13.3 overs, with Angus Allen retiring on 43 & Bruno Dowland & Henry Annison at the crease looking comfortable.

Last Wednesday the Under 12's finished their last game of the season with a nail biting finish. For such a young group of players they have been absolutely outstanding in their team effort, support & spirit. As a club we are so proud of you all & we can't wait to see them continue their cricket.