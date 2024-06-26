Bowlers rescue Buxton in tight finish against Langley Mill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buxton Cricket Club witnessed celebrations all round as all four Saturday senior teams won their games, some closer than others and some notable achievements, not least Zia Islam with his maiden 100 and Joel Sanchez with his maiden 50 both for the 2nd team.

For the 1st team, Buxton won the toss and chose to bat on a beautiful day at the park hoping to bounce back with a big score on the board after a couple of disappointing performances the last 2 weeks.

Things started off poorly for Buxton, with Langley Mill's bowler's taking advantage of some poor shot selection from the Buxton batters, falling to 45/5 and then 61/6 and looking at being bowled out for less than a hundred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A counter attacking 33 from Andy Slater was the only score of substance, Buxton were bowled out for 122.

Buxton Cricket Club 1st Team 2024

Langley Mill started off steadily getting to 27/0 before the first breakthrough came from spinner Fran Slater which started a collapse by the visitors thanks to a great fielding display and tight bowling from Andy Slater (2/32), Fran Slater (2/24) and Corey Griffin (2/21).

Just before the drinks break, the captain turned to Nick Allen who followed suit with some very tight bowling and really broke the back of the batting line up of Langley Mill taking 3/13 off his 10 overs to really put the squeeze on the visitors.

Tight death bowling from Andy and Harry Griffin kept the runs down in the last 6 overs and Buxton managed to restrict Langley Mill to 114/9 and get the tightest of wins to get their season back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second team moved to the top of the table in Division 6 North with a 43 run win against Ashover Barbarians 2nd XI. Batting first Buxton made 247 for 6 off their 45 overs with Zia Islam 105, Joel Sanchez 58 and Matt Poole 35. In reply Ashover were all out for 204 off 43.3 overs, Chris Simcox top of the bowlers with 3 for 31. On Sunday the 2nds lost to Clowne Town in the JSF Precision Wright Cup by 3 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third team also moved to the top of their division, Division 8 North with a 5 wicket win against Hundall 2nd XI. Hundall batted first and were all out for 80 runs off 27.1 overs. Buxton knocked off the winning runs in 30.2 overs losing 5 wickets.