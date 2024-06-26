Bowlers rescue Buxton in tight finish against Langley Mill
For the 1st team, Buxton won the toss and chose to bat on a beautiful day at the park hoping to bounce back with a big score on the board after a couple of disappointing performances the last 2 weeks.
Things started off poorly for Buxton, with Langley Mill's bowler's taking advantage of some poor shot selection from the Buxton batters, falling to 45/5 and then 61/6 and looking at being bowled out for less than a hundred.
A counter attacking 33 from Andy Slater was the only score of substance, Buxton were bowled out for 122.
Langley Mill started off steadily getting to 27/0 before the first breakthrough came from spinner Fran Slater which started a collapse by the visitors thanks to a great fielding display and tight bowling from Andy Slater (2/32), Fran Slater (2/24) and Corey Griffin (2/21).
Just before the drinks break, the captain turned to Nick Allen who followed suit with some very tight bowling and really broke the back of the batting line up of Langley Mill taking 3/13 off his 10 overs to really put the squeeze on the visitors.
Tight death bowling from Andy and Harry Griffin kept the runs down in the last 6 overs and Buxton managed to restrict Langley Mill to 114/9 and get the tightest of wins to get their season back on track.
The second team moved to the top of the table in Division 6 North with a 43 run win against Ashover Barbarians 2nd XI. Batting first Buxton made 247 for 6 off their 45 overs with Zia Islam 105, Joel Sanchez 58 and Matt Poole 35. In reply Ashover were all out for 204 off 43.3 overs, Chris Simcox top of the bowlers with 3 for 31. On Sunday the 2nds lost to Clowne Town in the JSF Precision Wright Cup by 3 wickets.
The third team also moved to the top of their division, Division 8 North with a 5 wicket win against Hundall 2nd XI. Hundall batted first and were all out for 80 runs off 27.1 overs. Buxton knocked off the winning runs in 30.2 overs losing 5 wickets.
The 4th team in Division 10 North moved to joint 2nd with a 9 wicket win over Ambergate 3rd team. Ambergate all out for 62. Buxton 63 for 1 off 18 overs.
