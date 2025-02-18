Act fast to save £110 off this top-spec Tefal air fryer

The Tefal Easy Fry XXL 2in1 Digital Dual Air Fryer even has a grilling function built in | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There's a really big saving on the clever Tefal Easy Fry XXL 2in1 Digital Dual Air Fryer at the moment

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dual-drawer air fryers have taken the world by storm. It's such a clever way of cooking two portions at the same time, with all your food divided and cooking separately.

But they do take up a lot of space. And that's doubtless the reason Tefal set out to design a dual-drawer air fryer that takes up the same footprint as a single-drawer unit.

The result is very impressive, it's the key feature of the Tefal Easy Fry XXL 2in1 Digital Dual Air Fryer, which has a standard 6.5-litre chamber from the outset, but it can be divided with a little splitting device.

The drawer divider makes it so much more versatile | Amazon

It's so brilliantly simple it's a wonder more air fryer manufacturers haven't thought of it, but it's certainly going to be effective if you like to cook your veg separately from your meat, for example.

What it obviously can't do is control each chamber separately. So you can't regulate the temperature or timing on each side - you'd have to do that manually.

But if you've been hankering for a dual-drawer air fryer and you haven't got enough space, this could be ideal.

The best bit though is the price. Thanks to a limited-time deal on Amazon there's a 61% saving, and that brings the price down to £69.99. It's usually £179.99.

It's a huge discount, but we don't know how long it'll last. Click here to see the deal and more details about the air fryer.