Over half of hotels feel pressure to keep upgrading their tech, research reveals

More than half of hotels feel pressure to keep upgrading their tech, according to Hotels.com’s 2025 Hotel Room Innsights survey.

The annual report of over 450 properties across the globe revealed how hotel room tech has evolved and modernised, from booking to check-out.

This resulted in a wave of innovation that has hotel rooms getting smarter and guests racing to keep up - including a verbal tech walk-through at check-in, which half of hotels now offer.

This helps guests navigate tech-related features like smart lighting, Wi-Fi, and in-room entertainment systems.

High-tech hotels are investing in practical, comfort-enhancing innovations like smart fans, customisable lighting and smart TVs rather than investing in robots and automation.

While 70 per cent of hotels say guests still prefer to speak to a human, especially at check-in and when needing support, highlighting the irreplaceable importance of face-to-face service.

And tech upgrades like AI-powered concierge services, voice-activated room controls, and even robot chefs are things hotels are most interested in adding as they look to improve service and personalisation.

As hotels invest in in-room innovation, Hotels.com is updating behind the scenes to make the booking process more intuitive.

Automated Hotel Price Alerts notify guests when rates drop, and the AI search filter helps travellers narrow down options quickly.

Melanie Fish, a spokesperson from Hotels.com, said: “From smart showers to room service-delivering robots, this year’s Innsights survey shows hotels around the world are using tech in ways from functional to novel.

“It’s also clear there’s a sweet spot when it comes to smart hotel rooms: intuitive and personalised, but still easy to navigate.”

While some hotels are experimenting with robot butlers and facial recognition at check-in, most are focusing on “ComfortTech” - practical upgrades that enhance comfort and usability and are quickly becoming the new normal.

One hotel partner noted, “Features like fast Wi-Fi, TV connectivity, and intuitive in-room controls have become standard expectations among guests.”

According to the survey, the most common tech enhancements include smart TVs connected to streaming services and Bluetooth speakers, smart energy systems, water-saving devices, efficient fans and food waste reduction.

A need for face-to-face interaction

In addition to mobile check-in/check-out and AI-powered concierge and chatbot services.

Furthermore, many hotels are making significant upgrades to an unexpected area - the bathroom.

Bathrooms now may include smart mirrors with weather updates and news, digital water temperature controls and motion-sensor faucets.

Smart shower heads that change colour based on water usage is an upcoming trend, as well as Japanese toilets and smart bidets, voice-activated bath filling and accessibility innovations like bathtubs that lower for wheelchair users.

As hotel rooms become more sophisticated, many guests struggle to keep up.

Hotels reported that guests most commonly have problems with lighting, Wi-Fi, entertainment systems and the air conditioning.

To bridge the gap, 52 per cent of hotels now offer a verbal tech walkthrough at check-in, reinforcing the importance of human interaction.

Some hotels admitted that they’ve removed automated features like robots at breakfast service or in the lobby.

While the heart of hospitality still lies in the people, 70 per cent of hotels surveyed said that guests prefer human interaction for check-in and front desk support.

As one hotel put it: “Warm, personalised service fosters real connections and allows us to address guest needs with empathy and care.”

When asked what technologies they were most interested in pursuing, responses ranged from AI-powered solutions to robotic staff, revealing a bold vision for the future of guest experiences.

Other standout ideas included concierge services, energy-saving automation, and real-time face-to-face translation.

While cooking robots, luggage transport, meal delivery, housekeeping, and outdoor maintenance also featured alongside voice-controlled rooms, sleep monitoring devices, and smart mirrors.

Properties around the world which are going to use tech to reimagine the guest experience.

Hotel EMC2 (Chicago, IL): A boutique hotel that blends art, science, and tech with robotic room service and voice assistant integration. Rates start at £151 per night.1

Grand Hyatt Jeju (South Korea): A tech haven with smart rooms, robot butlers, smart mirrors, and facial recognition. Rates start at £128 per night.2

FlyZoo Hotel (Hangzhou, China): Developed by Alibaba, FlyZoo is a groundbreaking example of AI-driven hospitality with facial recognition check-in, Tmall Genie AI assistant, and robotic room service. Rates start at £54 per night.3

CitizenM New York Bowery (NY, NY): Perfect for tech-savvy business travellers, all citizenM properties feature tablet-controlled rooms, screen-mirror functionality and meeting spaces guests can book online. Rates start at £142 per night.4

Pullman Singapore Orchard (Singapore): Their QR-powered “transforming rooms” enable guests to adapt their personal environment with the touch of a button. Rates start at £181 per night.5

The Thief (Oslo, Norway): While being chic and stylish, this hotel is also smart. It offers facial recognition for VIP check-in, mirror-integrated TVs, and digital art curation via in-room tablets. Rates start at £301 per night.6

