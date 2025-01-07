Peak District walkers rescued after getting stranded as night descended and bad weather arrived

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:27 GMT
A group of walkers were rescued after getting stranded in the Peak District – with the area being hit by bad weather during their hike.

At 7.00pm on January 4, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports of eight people who were stranded on the lower slopes of Kinder Scout.

A team spokesperson said: “The group had been out for a walk and become lost as night descended and the weather worsened.

“We tried utilising phone-find technology to pinpoint their location, however, this wasn’t successful at this location.

The walkers were brought to safety after being located by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: KMRTThe walkers were brought to safety after being located by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: KMRT
The walkers were brought to safety after being located by mountain rescue volunteers. Credit: KMRT

“We deployed six hill parties to ensure we had enough team member to ensure the safety of the large group. Fortunately, once located, all the group were able to walk off the hill and back to our Land Rovers for the short journey to Kinder Base.

“The group were checked over by our casualty carers and provided with some hot drinks before making their way home.”

The KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations – you can support their work here.

